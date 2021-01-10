2021 Royal Enfield Classic 650 cc Twin Spied With New Gen 350 – Gets Alloys

The Royal Enfield Classic has an unassailable lead in the Indian medium displacement motorcycle segment and why not augment it with a 650 cc variant?

If you are a Royal Enfield fan, there is a lot to be cheerful about in 2021 as the retro classic brand is gearing up for a new product launches in regular intervals. Royal Enfield has plans to launch one new motorcycle every 4 months in India.

While things are going to start with model year refreshes and minor updates, quite a few next-generation thumpers are in the pipeline for later this year. We all know the new 650 cc cruiser is on its way but RE has surprised by testing another twin-cylinder prototype that we believe to be the Classic 650!

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied

A recent spyshot of accessorized 650 cruiser was actually wrongly identified. The prototype featured a conventional roadster riding posture compared to the previously spied cruiser test mule‘s feet-forward stance. Not just that, the accessorized test mule also featured considerably higher seat height.

We have come across a new spy shot of the mystery Royal Enfield 650 roadster in question, parked alongside a new gen Classic 350 prototype. The image is credit to automotive enthusiast Ganesan.

As you can see, they both share quite a lot in common in terms of basic design elements – circular headlamps, almond shaped fuel tank, split seats and roughly same seat height – and ergonomics. The motorcycle features black alloy wheels, front and rear discs, twin exhaust pipes, and an eccentrically mounted circular instrument dial.

Though the engine of the 650cc Classic is seen in black, it is likely that it is just a cover. As the spy shot shows that the cover is broken at one point, and one can clearly see the chrome / silver engine underneath.

Why Classic 650 when you already have Interceptor 650?

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 would be an ideal spiritual successor to the now defunct 500 cc variant which had a sizeable fan following. More powerful and refined twin-cylinder engine, the trademark retro design and a nameplate with huge brand recall make for a compelling combo.

To give you a perspective, more than half of RE’s sales volume is accounted for by the Classic 350; which is at the end of its life cycle and this shows how strong the Classic brand is. So, why not augment it with a 650 variant?

While the Interceptor 650 already covers the medium displacement roadster niche for RE, the company appears to be confident that there is sufficient difference in the appeal of the Classic 650 to have it alongside. The inverted telescopic fork, split seats with removable pillion unit and an old-school body-coloured headlamp housing distance the Royal Enfield Classic 650 from its sibling.

Powertrain

In its existing state of tune, the motor produces 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. We may see a minor tweak to the gear ratios to suite the Royal Enfield Classic 650’s relaxed mile-munching nature. With more variants being spun off the same platform, RE would be able to leverage the economies of scale to come up with very competitive pricing for its upcoming products.