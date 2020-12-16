2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Spied

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will feature minor model year updates and new liveries

Commencement of Royal Enfield’s product blitzkrieg was stonewalled by the pandemic but the delayed onslaught is still on the cards. The Chennai-based retro-classic brand is not resting after introducing the Meteor 350 as evident from the recent spyshots.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

We all know the company is currently working on a 650 cc cruiser based on the KX concept. The Interceptor 350 which was spotted recently came as a pleasant surprise, and now we have the updated Himalayan.

A prototype of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan was captured on camera automotive enthusiast Gowtham Balakrishnan in Chennai. While the spyshot only shows the rear of the vehicle, we can confirm there is no significant visual change to the popular adventure tourer. The motorcycle has been benefiting from periodic feedback-driven updates and this one appears to be a similar exercise.

What’s new?

Going by previous updates, it is reasonable to assume that the 2021 Royal Enfield Hiamalayan will sport new colour themes. Additional features like USB charger could be on the cards as well. It could also get the new tripper navigation system from Meteor 350.

While the 411 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine will be carried forward, it could be tuned to output more power and torque to make it more appealing. For reference, in its current BS6 avatar, the motor 24.3 hp and 32 Nm of torque. Transmission will continue to be a 5-speed unit. Improvements on the refinement front is also expected. Sources tell us that the 2021 Himalayan engine will be lot more refined than it is today.

Ever since Royal Enfield debuted its 650 Twin engine platform, enthusiasts have been anticipating a new Himalayan variant based on it. As of now, RE seems to be focused on a cruiser spin-off but we do hope the engine will also serve an adventure tourer eventually.

Future products

Royal Enfield is expected to introduce a new product roughly every 4 months in 2021. Once the product onslaught is done and dusted, the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins will be the oldest products in the brand’s portfolio. The modular J platform which debuted with Meteor will play a crucial role in RE’s future plans. Improved overall quality, better reliability and an enhanced ownership experience are expected to be key talking points of new gen Royal Enfield motorcycles.

In addition to all-new products, Royal Enfield is also looking to expand its manufacturing presence in strategic markets. The brand inaugurated a CKD plant in Argentina and is expected to set up a similar shop in Thailand in the coming months. The overseas plants will help the company gain local advantage.