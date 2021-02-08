2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan New Green Colour Spotted At Dealer Yard

Royal Enfield is expanding its product portfolio with launch of one new motorcycle in the 250cc-750cc range every three months

Royal Enfield has an interesting array of new models planned for launch in the New Year. These include the next gen RE Classic 350, Interceptor 350, facelifted Interceptor / Continental 650 and a 650cc cruiser bike. But ahead of all that, Royal Enfield will launch an updated version of the Himalayan.

Launch was expected to take place last month, but that did not happen. But now, first units of the updated Himalayan motorcycle have started arriving at company dealership. Here are latest spy shots – credit to automotive enthusiast Ram Prasath and Gideon Tony.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

As can be seen in the spy image, 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with an all new shade of Green. Apart from the new colour, it also gets Tripper Navigation system, that is already on offer with Meteor 350. The Meteor 350 was the first bike to receive this feature which will now be extended to other bikes in the company lineup.

Tripper Navigation allows riders to connect their smartphones to the system via Bluetooth and receive turn navigation details. Along with this Tripper Navigation, the 2021 RE Himalayan will likely see updates in the form of a new headlamp which will sport an LED ring to work as a DRL.

New colour options are also be a part of the update. The current Himalayan is presented in color options of Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey and Rock Red. New colours include Green, White and Silver.

Engine and Transmission

The 2021 RE Himalayan will be powered by the same 411cc, single cylinder engine which was recently updated to BS6 emission standards. This engine makes 24.3 bhp power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque at 4,000 to 4500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be equipped with disc brakes at both ends while it will receive dual channel ABS for enhanced braking performance. Suspension duties will be handled via telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock unit at the rear.

As per the leaked pricing, new Himalayan is expected to get costlier by about Rs 20,000 – taking the price to about Rs 2.51 lakh. Official launch is expected to take place in the coming days.

Post Himalayan Launches

Post this, Royal Enfield has plans to launch the Classic 350 new generation. It expected by April 2021 while the updated 650 Twins with alloys, new Tripper turn-by-turn navigation – will launch either this month of next.