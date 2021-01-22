2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Green, Silver, Black – 3 New Colours Launch Soon

Updated 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all set to be launched in India in the coming days

One of the popular adventure-ready motorcycles in the country, Royal Enfield Himalayan will soon be launched in its updated avatar. Himalayan has been witnessing good demand in global markets as well and is currently the second most exported Royal Enfield motorcycle. The updated model could help boost sales further.

Updated Himalayan design and colours

In terms of design, updated Himalayan will be largely the same as earlier. A few minor changes can be incorporated, for example, a redesign of the metal frame mounted near the fuel tank. In the current model, the frame has been reported to inconvenience some taller riders, as it used to touch the knees.

In the updated variant, the frame looks smaller and more forward-set. This will hopefully address any issues that riders may have faced when riding the current model.

In line with the company’s strategy to increase personalization options for customers, 2021 Himalayan will get new colour options. These are shades of silver, matte black and pine green.

It is possible that some existing colours such as solid white may be discontinued. In its current iteration, Himalayan is offered in colour options of Gravel Grey, Sleet Grey, Snow White, Granite Black, Rock Red, and Lake Blue.

Updated Himalayan to get Tripper navigation

One of the most important updates for 2021 Himalayan will be Tripper navigation, which was introduced for the first time with Royal Enfield Meteor 350. A segment-first feature, Tripper navigation is advantageous for users, as it does away with the need to use the mobile screen for turn-by-turn navigation. Tripper navigation system has a dedicated display unit located near the main instrument console, which displays the navigational arrows for the destination.

For using Tripper navigation, users just need to pair it with their smartphone and use the Royal Enfield app to get directions to the destination. It is to note that Tripper display only shows navigational arrows and not calls or messages.

Engine will be the same as the current model, a 411 cc BS6, air cooled, FI unit that is capable of churning out 24.3 bhp of max power and 32 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. It was expected that power and torque output may be increased on the updated Himalayan – but that is not going to be the case.

Mechanical parts will be the same as earlier such as the half-duplex split cradle frame, 41 mm telescopic front forks and monoshock with linkage suspension at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm disc at the front and 240 mm disc at the rear. Himalayan is offered with dual-channel ABS (switchable to single channel).

With the updates, new Himalayan could cost slightly higher. The current model retails in the range of Rs 1.91 lakh to Rs 1.96 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Source