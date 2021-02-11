New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched – 3 New Colours, Green Most Expensive

Prices start from Rs 2.36 lakh on road Delhi and go all the way to Rs 2.44 lakh

One of the most popular adventure-ready motorcycles in the country, Royal Enfield Himalayan has gotten updated with the 2021 model. Updated Himalayan has started reaching dealerships. It is priced from Rs 2.36 lakh, on-road Delhi. Below is the detailed price list.

2021 Himalayan Price On Rd Delhi Mirage Silver 236286 Gravel Grey 236286 Lake Blue 240285 Rock Red 240285 Granite Black 240285 Pine Green 244284

2021 Himalayan – what’s new?

Updated Himalayan gets mild visual enhancements and new colour options. At the front, the headlamp now has a black casing. The windshield is a taller unit, which will be functionally better and also improve the motorcycle’s road presence.

The front frame located next to the fuel tank has been shortened and moved slightly forward. This change is based on user feedback, wherein some taller riders had complained about the front frame touching their knees.

Another key update is new tan-coloured seat, which creates a visually appealing contrast. It will be more comfortable as well, as it utilizes high density foam. The motorcycle also gets a blacked-out heat shield for the exhaust. Luggage rack design has been updated and it now looks sturdier than that of the outgoing model. Users can expect to carry more, heavier luggage with updated Himalayan.

Talking about colour options, updated Himalayan gets three new shades – Pine Green, Granite Black and Mirage Silver. These are in addition to the existing colour options of Lake Blue, Gravel Grey and Rock Red. Features that are the same as earlier include round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, teardrop shaped turn indicators, sculpted fuel tank, upswept exhaust, and slim tail section.

Tripper navigation

First introduced with Meteor 350, Tripper navigation will be standard equipment on-board most new / updated Royal Enfield products. Himalayan 2021 model has also been updated with Tripper navigation system. Its primary benefit is that users can get directions on the dedicated screen and will not be required to use their smartphone screen. Tripper system can be used by pairing it with user’s smartphone via Bluetooth.

2021 Himalayan engine

There are no changes to the engine or its tuning. The 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is capable of generating 24.3 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and 32Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm – 4,500rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.