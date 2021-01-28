New Royal Enfield Himalayan Leaks Via Official Website – 2021 Price Rs 2.51 L ?

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan was online via official website for a few hours – before it was taken down

Popular among adventure enthusiasts, Royal Enfield Himalayan is set to receive new features and updates with the 2021 model. Although the company has not officially announced the launch date of 2021 Himalayan, it is expected very soon.

The updated model can boost Himalayan sales in both domestic as well as international markets. As may be recalled, Himalayan is the second most exported Royal Enfield motorcycle, next only to the 650 twins.

2021 Himalayan Leaked

Ahead of its launch, the New Royal Enfield Himalayan has now been leaked via the official RE website. Vlogger Bullet Guru has managed to share exclusive images of the 2021 Himalayan while it was LIVE on the company website.

These leaked images were saved when Royal Enfield was most likely testing the updated Himalayan and its features / customisations on offer via the official website and the mobile app. As per the leak, price of 2021 Himalayan is Rs 2,51,565, ex-sh.

It is not clear if this price is with the panniers / customization or without. If it is with the panniers, then the price is same as current Himalayan. If not, than the new Himalayan comes with a price hike of Rs 20k. More details will be available at the time of launch.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021 – New colours

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is more about functional improvements rather than visual updates. In terms of design, it remains largely the same as earlier. However, it does provide more personalization options to customers in the form of three new colours. These are Pine Green, Mirage Silver and Granite Black.

A unique aspect about the new colour themes is that these motorcycles will have contrasting brown seats. While the brown seat compliments the look and feel of Mirage Silver and Granite Black colours, it looks a bit radical with the Pine Green colour option. The brown seat is expected to offer more comfort, as it utilizes high density foam.

With the introduction of new colours, some of the earlier options have been removed. The ones that have been retained include Lake Blue, Gravel Grey and Rock Red.

Another update is the taller windshield, which will provide improved protection against the wind. It also enhances the motorcycle’s road presence. Other design elements are the same as earlier such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, sleek turn indicators, upswept exhaust and slim tail section.

Tripper Navigation

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is likely to get Tripper navigation system that displays navigational arrows on a dedicated screen located next to the primary instrument pod. A segment-first feature, the Tripper system was first introduced with Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It seems even more relevant for adventure-ready Himalayan.

Tripper system is hugely beneficial, as users don’t need to use their smartphone to see navigational directions. They just need the Royal Enfield app to connect to the Tripper system and enter the required destination. Once that is done, the Tripper screen continues to display navigational arrows. It works with Google maps in the background.

Updated front rack and rear carrier

To avoid reported issue of knees touching the front rack, Royal Enfield has shifted it a bit forward and also made it slightly shorter. The rear carrier has also been updated with the use of flat surface metal plate. This should make it sturdier and allow users to carry more luggage. Other equipment such as engine, frame, suspension and braking setup will be the same as earlier.

