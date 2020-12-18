2021 Royal Enfield INT 350 Spied On Video – To Share Engine With Classic 350

Royal Enfield is working on launching multiple new motorcycles in India over the next few years

Faced with increased competition, Royal Enfield is working in a proactive manner to maintain its dominance. The Chennai based manufacturer is currently the market leader in 200cc to 500cc motorcycle segment, commanding a market share in excess of 75 percent.

One of the key strategies deployed by the company in recent times is to launch new products at regular intervals. This keeps customers engaged and they can easily find the best fit according to their specific needs and tastes.

Interceptor 350 design and features

After the successful launch of Meteor 350, Royal Enfield has started road tests of a new motorcycle. This appears to be a 350cc version of the popular Interceptor 650. It is possible that the new motorcycle is launched as ‘Interceptor 350’ or it could get an entirely new name.

Spy shots reveal that there are quite a few features that appear to be borrowed from Interceptor 650. For example, the tail section and rectangular turn indicators appear similar to that of Interceptor 650. Below is a spy video of the new 2021 Royal Enfield INT 350, shared by miles_on_smile.

However, there are some obvious differences, for example, the single exhaust in place of the twin exhaust seen on Interceptor 650. Royal Enfield’s new 350cc motorcycle is expected to be equipped with standard telescopic forks at the front and twin spring rear shock absorbers at the rear. It will have disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Interceptor 350 is likely to get Tripper navigation, which is a first-in-segment feature introduced with Meteor 350. It comes with a dedicated display that shows directions for the destination entered by the user.

Interceptor 350 engine

In terms of hardware, Interceptor 350 will be sharing several components with recently launched Meteor 350 and the upcoming Classic 350. Sharing of components among different products is a common strategy in the auto industry. This helps reduce development costs and get better deals with parts suppliers. Interceptor 350 is likely to use the same engine as that of Meteor 350.

The 349 cc single cylinder, air and oil cooled engine is capable of delivering max power of 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and max torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Transmission used is a 5-speed unit. It is possible that the engine may be offered in a different state of tune on Interceptor 350.

Cost benefit

While 650 twins are already the most affordable in their class, they are still out of reach of many customers. With Interceptor 350, Royal Enfield will be able to provide a similar experience at lower cost. It is expected that Interceptor 350 will be priced under Rs 1.8 lakh. Launch is expected by next year.