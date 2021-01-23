2021 Skoda Fabia New Gen Spied Undisguised – Based On VW Polo Platform

If launched in India, the new-gen Skoda Fabia will rival the likes of Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo

Skoda Fabia was one of the sporty hatchbacks in India, which did not meet its deserved fate. One of the most underrated cars of its time, it could not scale the sales chart which is why the Czech automaker pulled the plug on it.

Meanwhile, the current third generation model of Fabia is nearing the end of its lifecycle and the upcoming fourth-gen model has already been spotted testing in Europe. This new Fabia is expected to make its debut in European markets in the next few months.

Exterior Styling

Starting with its exterior design, the spied test mule is very similar to the current third-gen model although with a closer glance one could spot the subtle differences. It gets a revised LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs and reshaped taillamps which look sharper. It might also be the case that instead of wrapping the test mule with camouflage, the manufacturer has actually wrapped it with the current-gen model’s top hat with fake body panels.

The new Fabia is expected to retain certain design elements such as Skoda’s signature butterfly grille. One can expect the new model to sport sharper creases across its panels. Its rear windscreen has been more steeply angled than the current model.

Also, it looks slightly bigger than the current Fabia which should result in a roomier cabin. No images of its interiors have been spotted yet but it is expected to feature a more modern cabin than its previous-gen model. It is expected to be very practical with plenty of storage spaces.

New Underpinnings

Diving onto its technical aspects, the new Fabia will be underpinned by the MQB A0 platform just like its cousin Volkswagen Polo which should improve its driving dynamics. If it has to come to India, this new Polo is likely to be based on the localised version of this architecture called MQB A0 IN which forms the backbone of Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project.

Interestingly, reports surfaced that even Volkswagen is planning to develop a new generation model of Polo based on the same platform. VW India has not confirmed launch plans regarding a new gen Polo yet.

Expected Powertrain, Transmission Options

Both hatchbacks are expected to share the same mechanicals which means the same sets of powertrains as well. This will include a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol engine which kicks out 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of peak torque.

Higher variants of the premium hatchback might also be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol option. Higher variants of the new-gen Fabia, like its cousin Polo, might also be offered with a mild hybrid option. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

While Skoda is currently focussed on expanding its SUV and sedan lineup in India, it knows that the premium hatchback segment is still going strong in the country. Especially with the advent of small and peppy turbocharged petrol engines which provide a thrilling drive experience. If Skoda decides to bring the new Fabia to India, it will not be before the end of 2022 or early 2023.

