2021 Skoda Fabia Engine Specs Revealed – Bigger, More Space, 9 Airbags

New-gen Skoda Fabia will make its debut in Europe later this year although its India launch is unlikely to take place anytime soon

Skoda has officially teased the upcoming new generation model of its sporty hatchback Fabia. Images of its prototypes being tested around Europe have been floating around the internet in recent times. There was a time when it was on sale in India, but dwindling sales forced the Czech automaker to pull the plug on it.

However, it continues to be a strong seller in global markets. Certain details of the upcoming fourth generation Fabia have surfaced which gives us an idea of what to expect from the sporty hatch. Slated to make its debut globally later this year, the new Rapid is a lot different from the current model.

Larger in size, more space inside

For starters, the upcoming Fabia is significantly bigger than the current model. Reports suggest that the new model is expected to measure 4,107 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height. Its wheelbase has also been stretched by 90mm to measure 2,564mm. This also means that the new Fabia must have a much roomier experience inside the cabin.

The manufacturer claims that despite the increase in its size, the new Fabia weighs nearly identical to its predecessor. Further, it is claimed to be more aerodynamic than before. Skoda hasn’t unveiled the vehicle in its entire form and while the prototypes revealed have been draped in wraps, they do reveal a lot of details about the upcoming car’s design.

Updated Design & Features

Its nose is slightly different with a larger butterfly front grille along with redesigned headlamps which look sharper. It also comes with new integrated LED DRLs while the rear end is adorned by reshaped LED taillights and a windscreen that is more raked in a coupe-like style. As mentioned in our previous report, it will be underpinned by the new MQB-A0 platform as many of the upcoming models from the Volkswagen Group.

Images of its interiors haven’t been revealed but some details have already been brought to light by the carmaker. For instance, it will get a new 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit which could be upgraded to a larger 9.2-inch unit.

Other highlights include a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof and an optional USB-C port in the rearview mirror for a dashcam. The cabin of the new Skoda is also deemed very practical and safe with a boot space of 380 litres and ISOFIX mounts on all passenger seats and up to 9 airbags.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Coming to its powertrain setup, the European version is expected to offer as many as three powertrain configurations. The first is the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder MPI naturally aspirated petrol unit. The second being the more potent 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine while the third option being the larger 1.5-litre TSI 4-cylinder turbo petrol mill. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG automatic unit.

While Skoda is currently focussed on expanding its SUV lineup in India, it is also looking into other body styles for future which might include a hatchback. However, we don’t think the new Fabia will make it to the Indian shores, at least in this Euro-spec avatar. If launched, the India-spec Fabia will be a lot different than the international version as it will be shorter in length (less than 4 metres) and will be based on the localised MQB-A0-IN architecture.