2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Debuts Ahead Of India Launch This Year

The updated 2021 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to go on sale in European markets first

Among all new launches from Skoda this year, the updated Kodiaq holds a key significance since it serves as a premium SUV offering by the Czech carmaker across several international markets. After revealing a few official sketches and a teaser video on the company’s social media handle recently, Skoda has now unveiled the 2021 Kodiaq facelift in its final production-spec form.

This would be the first major upgrade to the full-size SUV ever since it was launched in 2016. As seen in the teaser video earlier, the premium crossover has received a bunch of updates both exterior and interior. Skoda has sprung up a surprise by adding a new top-of-the-line RS variant with an upgraded powertrain.

2021 Kodiaq lineup will comprise Standard, L&K, Sportline and RS. Standard trims will be further divided into three different variants- Active, Ambition and Style. All four trims receive subtle design variations to their exterior styling in order to distinguish them. For instance, the top-spec RS trim comes with a reflective strip at rear that runs across the width of the car.

Exterior Styling Updates

Starting with its exterior styling, the front face of the updated full-size SUV flaunts a more upright signature Skoda butterfly grille in a hexagonal shape. The grille will be flanked by sleeker and sharper LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs along with LED fog lamps just beneath the main cluster. It will also receive a restyled front bumper that houses a wider central air intake with an L-shaped trim. The bonnet design of the SUV has also been tweaked slightly.

At rear, it gets a fresh pair of LED taillights that are slimmer and features the brand’s new crystalline pattern that is also seen in Kushaq. It also features a new diffuser finished in gloss black and ‘Kodiaq’ branding in bold letters across the tailgate. The new Kodiaq also rides on freshly designed 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interior Updates

Interiors of the cabin have been taken to a whole new level. It offers new perforated leather seats that offer ventilation, massage function and multi-way electric adjustment. The optional Eco seats available in Ambition and Style trim have been made from high-quality seat covers sourced from vegan and recycled materials. As for features, the list is exhaustive.

2021 Kodiaq facelift comes with the option of either a standard 8-inch or optional 9.2-inch infotainment system. Along with an optional 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, it forms a Virtual Cockpit with four different layouts.

The equipment is loaded with features such as a CANTON sound system with ten speakers, LED ambient lighting, a two-spoke steering wheel, multi-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, connected car tech and radar sensors to name a few.

Powertrain on offer

The major change is visible under the hood, as a 2.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engines make it to Kodiaq’s lineup for the first time. The former is capable of churning out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque while the latter is good enough for 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Interestingly the 2.0-litre TDI turbo diesel unit has also been carried forward in the latest iteration and offered in two states of tunes- 148 bhp and 197 bhp.

The R trim is equipped with a more powerful 2.0-litre TSI bi-turbo petrol engine that spits out 242 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. A seven-speed DSG automatic transmission is offered as standard on all powertrains with the options of a 6-speed manual only on the 1.5-litre TSI unit. All-wheel-drive is also available as standard across the range with only the 1.5-litre TSI and the 148 bhp TDI being offered with an FWD option.

As per Skoda India head, Zac Hollis, the facelifted Kodiaq might hit showrooms in India by third quarter (July – September) of 2021. In India, Skoda is likely to offer the new Kodiaq in Active, Ambition, Style and L&K trims only. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Ford Endeavour and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.