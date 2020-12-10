2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spied Testing – India Launch Next Year

International-spec Kodiaq is also expected to be offered with a Plug-in Hybrid derivative as well

2021 is going to be very critical for Skoda Auto in India. While it has global models like its first electric SUV Enyaq lined up for a launch, in India, it has a host of new products such as new-gen Octavia, new-gen Rapid and a new SUV based on Vision IN Concept showcased earlier this year at the AutoExpo.

Another model which is set to receive an important update is Skoda’s flagship SUV in India- Kodiaq. The SUV has been off the shelves for some time now as its 2.0-litre TDI engine was not upgraded to meet the mandatory BS6 emission norms. However, it will soon make a return with a new engine and a mid-life makeover as well.

Exterior Design Updates

New Kodiaq facelift was recently spotted testing in the Czech Republic with its test mule covered in camouflage. Since it is slated to be a mild facelift, changes are expected to be minor and limited to mostly at front and rear.

Going by the images and spy video, its signature butterfly grille gets slightly wider and lower and it is expected to get new LED headlamps with reworked DRLs. Fog lamp housings beneath headlamps remain unchanged. Also, front bumper’s air intakes look slightly more prominent now and there might be changes to the lower grille as well. Spy video below is credit to Pavel Srp.

At rear, it is expected to carry the same pair of split LED taillights from the outgoing model to reduce cost as any change in shape to the taillight cluster would require Skoda to redesign its rear fenders and/or tailgate. Although, the new taillights are likely to feature slightly modified graphics. It also gets a new set of alloy wheels though its overall silhouette remains intact.

Interior & Feature Updates

Interiors will largely remain similar to the old model barring new colours and upholstery finishes. Additionally, Skoda might also equip the new Kodiaq with its latest infotainment system with connected car tech and an updated digital instrument cluster which will be seen on the new-gen Octavia. Apart from this, the facelifted Kodiaq will more or less be similar to the outgoing model.

New Powertrain

Major changes are reserved under its hood with a new heart in place. Kodiaq facelift will be powered by a new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine which puts a 190 Ps of peak power. This also performs its duty on new Skoda Superb and Volkswagen Tiguan All-space. It is likely to be paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

Skoda Kodiaq facelift is expected to make its debut early next year with its India launch expected in mid-2021. Prices of the updated SUV is likely to hover around Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and its German cousin VW Tiguan All-space.