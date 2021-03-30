2021 Skoda Kodiaq SUV Teased Ahead Of India Launch This Year

2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift has been officially teased ahead of its global debut

Skoda’s flagship SUV that is powered by conventional engine options, Kodiaq is all set to get a facelift. Ahead of that, Skoda Design has released a few sketches today, detailing the exteriors of this 7 seater 4×4 SUV. Skoda has sold over 6 lakh units of the Kodiaq till date – globally. It is on sale in over 60 countries.

New Kodiaq

Updated Skoda Kodiaq is all set to make its global debut on 13th April 2021. It will first be launched in Europe, and will soon be heading to India. As per Skoda India brand director, the SUV should be here by Q3. Exact month has not been announced. If one is planning to buy, can expect the launch to be around the festive period of Diwali 2021.

Speaking about the new Kodiaq design, overall stance remains similar to the existing Kodiaq. There are minor design updates like the headlights are now slimmer than before. Front apron is now revamped and comes with wider central air intake.

LED Headlights and Tail lights

The design sketch clearly depicts the two LED modules, arranged one on top of the other, creating a characteristic light signature. Taillights now also have a more slimmed-down look, mirroring their counterparts at the front. They feature the brand’s signature crystalline structures and form a flatter version of the classic ŠKODA C-shape design.

Engine

Initially launched in 2017 in India, exclusively with a diesel-only avatar, the Skoda Kodiaq premium 7-seater became a rather elegant and premium alternative to the likes of the popular Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The flagship Skoda SUV which was powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine offering 150 PS power and 340 Nm torque.

This time, it will not receive a diesel engine. It will only be offered with a petrol engine. This will be in the form of a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine offering 190 PS of power at 4,200-6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-4,200 rpm. This petrol engine comes mated to 7 speed DSG gearbox with permanent all-wheel-drive (front-wheel-biased).

Kodiaq L&K

Top of the line Kodiaq L&K variant is also expected to arrive in India. This variant was on display at the 2020 Auto Expo. On the inside, you get a large touchscreen infotainment system while the instrument cluster is all digital.

The Lava Blue coloured L&K trim was seen with 19” Sirius Anthracite alloy wheels, full-LED head and tail lamps, 8” touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink and 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function. It also gets a 3 zone Climatronic automatic climate control system and leatherette seats done up in a Stone Beige colour scheme.