2021 Skoda Octavia Starts Arriving At Dealer Showroom – Spied

Upon its launch, the fourth-gen Skoda Octavia will have only one rival to compete in the segment, i.e., Hyundai Elantra

New generation Skoda Octavia recently went into production at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Now, the units of the upcoming executive sedan have started reaching dealerships across the country. Official launch of the new Octavia is expected to take place later this month or early next month.

The model shown in the picture is top of the line L&K trim of Octavia. The upcoming iteration of Octavia will be built upon Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform which makes the sedan longer by 19mm and now measures 4689mm in length. Despite the increase in length, the wheelbase on offer is identical to its predecessor at 2686mm.

Exterior Design

The top-spec L&K trim features new projector headlamps in Matrix LED setup with integrated LED DRLs. Skoda’s signature butterfly grille now sits lower and wider and looks much sharper than the outgoing model. The grille is flanked by an abundant amount of chrome as usual. Conventional LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs along with a redesigned bonnet make the front face look bold and premium.

Moving downwards, one notices a wide mesh-style air dam that houses LED fog lamps on both sides. Coming to its side profile, the highlight of the top-spec L&K trim are 17-inch Rotare Aero impeller-like alloy wheels.

A sloping roofline lends the new Octavia a Coupe-like design. At rear, ‘Skoda’ lettering is imprinted boldly on the boot lid spread across horizontally. However, the highlight at rear remains C-shaped wraparound LED taillights connected through a sharp character line.

Interior Design & Features

Inside the cabin, the interiors are completely overhauled with a new layout. The dashboard wears a black and beige finish giving it a fresh contrasting look. The dash flaunts a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment display and does away with most of the knobs on the centre console.

Other feature highlights include a digital instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, connected car tech, powered front seats, ambient lighting and more.

Safety of passengers will be taken care of by multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control. One of the most prominent aspects is the presence of a shift-by-wire system which comes with a drive mode selector lever instead of a traditional gear-lever in order to operate the DSG transmission.

Powertrain & Transmission

Under the hood, the new-gen Octavia will be propelled by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that delivers an output of 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. A 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox will carry out transmission duties as standard. There will be no diesel engines on offer. Being a CKD product, it is expected to be offered at a premium price of around Rs 18 – 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

