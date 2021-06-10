2021 Skoda Octavia Launch Price Rs 26 L- 2 Variants, 1 Engine Option

After getting delayed multiple times due to Covid-19, launch of the new gen Skoda Octavia has finally taken place in India

In the wake of an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 infection, Skoda had decided to postpone the launch of the highly-anticipated new generation Octavia. If not for the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, the new Octavia would have hit the Indian market by the end of April or early May.

However, the Czech automaker has now launched the much anticipated executive sedan in India. It is priced from Rs 25.99 lakh for the Style variant and Rs 28.99 lakh for the L&K variant. All prices are ex-sh.

More Details

Earlier last month, the new-gen Octavia went into production at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. However, with fresh lockdown protocols implemented by the Maharashtra Government under its Break the Chain initiative meant that all operations had to be stalled with immediate effect. As reported earlier, the new-gen model had already started reaching dealerships since April.

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia will be built on Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform. This makes the upcoming iteration of the premium sedan longer than its predecessor by 19mm and now measures 4689mm in length. Despite the increase in length, the new model offers the exact same wheelbase of 2686mm as the outgoing model.

Powertrain & Features

The new Octavia will be propelled by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that churns out 187 horses and 320 Nm of peak torque. Unlike the previous-gen model, the new Octavia will be a petrol-only offering.

It will be exclusively mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. It also receives an attractive set of creature comforts which includes a new 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech and more.

Other features expected are triple-zone climate control, electric parking brake, keyless entry, wireless, phone charger ambient lighting, a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel, powered front seats, etc. Safety kit on offer includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

Skoda has planned a very eventful year with upcoming launches starting with the new-gen Octavia, Kushaq in coming weeks, a facelifted Kodiaq SUV later this year and a new mid-size sedan towards the end of 2021. With an overwhelming rise in Covid-19 infections raging all across the country, the company might have to alter the launch timelines for the upcoming models mentioned above as well.