2021 Skoda Octavia RS debuts with new petrol and ‘diesel’ engines

The 2021MY Skoda Octavia RS TDI is the most powerful diesel Octavia yet

After being unveiled in a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version earlier this year, the fourth-gen 2021MY Skoda Octavia RS has received new petrol and ‘diesel’ engine options. This is the first Octavia RS (or ‘vRS’) model to come in three powertrain formats. In global markets, the car will be offered in both sedan and ‘Scout’ estate body styles as before.

Skoda Auto’s new Octavia RS petrol variant is powered by the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo four-cylinder engine good for 245ps. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Talking about the diesel variant, the 2.0-litre TDI four-cylinder motor makes 200ps or around 16ps more than the earlier model; making it the most powerful Octavia diesel variant to date. The diesel unit comes coupled only to a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Meanwhile, the 2021MY Octavia RS plug-in hybrid variant comes with a 1.4-litre TSI turbo-petrol motor integrated with a 116ps electric motor. Its combined power output stands at 245ps. This is mated to a 6-speed DSG unit. While petrol and hybrid variants are front-wheel-drive as standard, all-wheel-drive is available as an option with the diesel variant.

In terms of looks, the car packs ‘contrasting blacked-out effect’ aimed to enhance its sporty character. The theme is evident across its front grille, fog lamp housing, air dam, bumpers, ORVMs, rear boot-lip and diffuser. A ‘vRS’ badging rests prominently on the front grille and tailgate. Other key features include LED headlights with AFS (Adaptive Frontlight System), panoramic sunroof, red brake callipers, underbody protective cover and stainless steel twin exhaust pipes. In base format, it rides on 18-inch wheels but customers have the option to upgrade to 19-inch wheels.

On the inside, the 2020MY Skoda Octavia RS boasts of features such as Virtual Cockpit, Alcantara + leather seat upholstery with contrast red stitching; leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, LED ambient lighting, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (loaded with SmartLink connectivity suite) and aluminium pedals.

In terms of hardware upgrades, petrol and diesel variants get RS sports suspension that reduces the regular ride height by 15mm. There is also an option for ‘Dynamic Chassis Control’ system that enables the user to make changes to steering, suspension and DSG characteristics via a drive mode selector. In the safety department, the Czech automaker (under Volkswagen AG) has equipped nine airbags, handsfree parking, adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors.

As of now, there is no official word on its Indian debut. Skoda Auto India currently sells the third-gen Octavia RS245 sedan in India as a CBU produced priced at Rs 36 lakh ex-showroom.