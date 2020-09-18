2021 Skoda Octavia Spied Undisguised – On Test Near Pune

The next-gen Skoda Octavia has been spotted again – likely to be launched in India in the first of 2021

The executive class sedan is a dying breed in India. Over the last few years, the segment has witnessed huge sales decline, and no new addition. In fact, the number of such sedans has decreased rapidly in the recent past. This has more to do with the rise in popularity of SUVs in the country which has affected the market share of sedans.

Even if a car buyer has to opt for a sedan, they shall consider the host of compelling options in the compact and mid-size sedan space. The inclusion of new technology with improved performance at a much affordable price makes the sedans from the segment below a much tempting option. However, a good car always remains a good car irrespective of time and segments.

The Skoda Octavia is one such car that hasn’t lost its charm. The Czech automaker’s prodigy has been one of the most popular cars in India from the entire Volkswagen-Skoda Group. The new generation Octavia has been in development for some time now and was expected to arrive in India this year. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the manufacturer to throw all its plans out of the window.

Although, the good news is that the executive sedan might soon be seen in its latest avatar on Indian roads. Recently, the new generation Octavia was spotted testing on the outskirts of Pune. The spy shots show the new Octavia sans camouflage with a bold new look.

Design

The new India-spec Octavia seems to be similar to the one sold in Europe. It flaunts new sleek projector headlamps which seem to feature the optional Matrix LED setup. The newly designed cluster also gets the integrated DRLs. The signature Butterfly grille from Skoda now sits lower, and is sharper and wider than the outgoing model. Not to forget the abundant amount of chrome embedded around the grille.

The fog lamp also gets an LED setup which is connected by a thin strip of chrome. The freshly designed bonnet lends the new model an aggressive stance at the front. At the rear as well, the new Octavia has undergone complete revision with a sharper trunk lid with the ‘Skoda’ lettering imprinted on it which is spread across the lid horizontally in bold. The freshly sculpted bumpers also get two reflectors on either side.

From the side, it is seen that it gets a more sloping roof which gives it a Coupe-like design. The ‘C’-shaped LED taillights are connected through a sharp character line that runs through the profile. The silhouette of the new Octavia remains elegant yet looks muscular. The overall design looks neat yet very sophisticated.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

In India, the Octavia is likely to come powered with either a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine or a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The former returns an output of 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque whereas the latter churns out 190 PS power and 320 Nm of torque. Both these units are likely to be mated to the much loved 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. In all probability, the 1.5-litre will power the low and mid-spec variants while the 2.0-litre unit will be reserved for the top-end trim.

Estimated Price

The new Octavia will be slotted in between the Rapid and Superb in Skoda’s India lineup. Its nearest rivals in India are going to be Honda Civic and the Hyundai Elantra. Since it is going to be a CKD unit, it will be offered on the pricier side at approximately Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source