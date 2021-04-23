2021 Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo And Onyx Variants Get New Updates

Skoda Rapid rivals the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris

Aiming to enhance their visual appeal, Skoda has introduced new updates for Rapid Monte Carlo and Onyx variants. Rapid has a total of six trims – Rider, Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style and the top-spec Monte Carlo. Skoda Rapid is already popular for its captivating design. The new updates can play a positive role in influencing customer purchase decisions.

Skoda Rapid Onyx updates

Some of the key updates for Rapid Onyx variant include chrome radiator grille, glossy silver ORVMs, glossy silver side moulding and glossy black clubber alloy wheels. Colour options include Lapiz Blue and Candy White. On the inside, Rapid Onyx has dual tone Tellur Grey interiors and flat-bottom SuperSport steering wheel.

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo updates

Rapid Monte Carlo gets quartz-cut projector headlamps, front and side spoiler, glossy black ORVMs, Stratos alloy wheels, black tailgate spoiler and sporty diffuser. Colour options include Flash Red, Candy White and Brilliant Silver. On the inside, some of the key highlights include SuperSport steering wheel with red stitching and Monte Carlo designed leatherette seat upholstery.

Prices of updated Rapid Onyx and Monte Carlo variants have not been increased. Apart from the above, most other features are the same as earlier. These include LED DRLs, front and rear fog lights, body coloured door handles and bumpers, LED third brake light and lights-on acoustic signal illumination.

On the inside, Rapid Monte Carlo and Onyx trims make liberal use of chrome accents. These can be seen on the door handles, steering wheel, gearshift selector, and locking button of handbrake. Other key features include height adjustable driver seat, front centre armrest with storage, and height and length adjustable steering wheel.

The infotainment system is a 6.5-inch unit on Onyx variant whereas Monte Carlo has an 8-inch system. There are two speakers each at front and rear and audio controls are available on steering wheel.

Skoda Rapid powertrain

Powering Skoda Rapid is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor that is capable of generating 110 ps of max power at 5,000-5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of max torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Rated fuel efficiency is 18.97 kmpl for manual variant and 16.24 kmpl for automatic variant.

Talking about safety, Skoda Rapid offers dual airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, hill hold control, rear parking sensor, anti-glare and auto dimming interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger, engine immobilizer, and anti-theft alarm. Rapid also supports a range of remote operations via MySkoda Connect.