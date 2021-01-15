2021 Skoda Superb Launch Price Rs 32 L Onwards – Up To Rs 2 L Increase

2021 Superb gets a 360 degree camera setup along with hands free park assist

Skoda Auto India Limited showcased the facelifted Superb executive sedan at the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year. It came in with several cosmetic updates and new technology. Price tag of the 2020 Superb, ahead of the launch today, was Rs 30.5 lakh and Rs 33 lakh for the Sportline and L&K trims, respectively.

Now the company has launched the 2021 Skoda Superb today. 2021 Superb Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) trims have gained new equipment with wireless charging, new infotainment features and revised steering wheel design. The L&K variant of the Superb will also be seen with Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit.

2021 Superb Gets Expensive

Price of the 2021 Superb SportLine is Rs 31.99 lakhs while that of the 2021 Superb L&K variant is Rs 34.99 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. This means, with the feature update, prices have increased by up to Rs 2 lakh.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “Since its introduction, the ŠKODA SUPERB has been setting benchmarks in its segment, and the one above. With its compelling combination of elegant design, luxurious interiors, plentiful space, and distinctive presence, the saloon has been a favourite for many ‘value luxury’ seekers in India. The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all.”

2021 Superb Feature Updates

The new Skoda Superb will sport more changes in its interiors as the exteriors got fresh changes only in May 2020. These interior updates will increase the value for money for the luxury sedan and will see an updated OS for the infotainment system and a new interface.

It will receive a MIB3 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with new features, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 360 degree camera. It will also be seen with built in navigation system, a Type C USB charging port, wireless charging, and a new flat bottom, multi-function, three spoke steering wheel. The top of the line L&K trim will receive a two spoke steering wheel and integrated hands free parking button.

The exteriors will continue in the same design with a signature butterfly grille with chrome borders, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps and body coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. The sedan sits on alloy wheels and receives LED tail lamps connected by a chrome garnish.

No Powertrain Related Changes

The Skoda Superb is currently powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, TSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes 187 hp power and 320 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 7 speed DSG gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

Upcoming Launches

Skoda also has plans to launch a new mid-sized crossover SUV called Kushaq. This new SUV will launch sometime in Q2 2021 in India and will be based on the company’s MQB A0 IN platform. The Kushaq, once launched will compete with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

New gen Skoda Octavia is also planned for launch later this year. Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq is also set to make its way into the SUV segment in the country. All new gen sedan is also planned, which will sit below the Octavia, but will be bigger than Rapid in size.