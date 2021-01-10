2021 Skoda Superb New Features Leak Ahead Of Launch This Month

The 2021 Skoda Superb is expected to be launched later this month with wireless charging, updated infotainment system and so on

The Skoda Superb is one of the only two survivors of the D sedan segment with the other one being the Toyota Camry. Ample space, good driving dynamics, well built interiors, clever features and punchy powertrain have helped the flagship Skoda wither out the SUV storm so far. For the 2021 model year, the premium sedan is set to receive quite a few additional features.

2021 Skoda Superb for India – What’s new?

The updated Skoda Superb is expected to be launched in India later this month. The company hiked the prices of its vehicles by up to 2.5% effective from January 1.

An update for the Superb is aimed at maintaining the car’s value-for-money quotient. The changes are concentrated on the inside and we don’t expect any tweaks to the exterior since the facelift was introduced only in May 2020.

It is being reported that the model year update will feature an updated OS for the infotainment system with a new interface. The 20.32 cm touchscreen system will also incorporate additional new features.

New features on offer are 360-degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a built-in navigation system which no longer requires an SD card. Skoda has also thrown in a type-C USB charging port as well as wireless charging.

Visual difference comes in the form of new flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel with three-spokes. The top-end L&K and L&K inscription offer an even funkier two-spoke steering wheel with integrated Hands-free parking button.

Specifications

In its BS6 avatar, the Skoda Superb is available only with a petrol engine option. The 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged unit produces 187 hp and 320 Nm of torque. A 7-speed DSG gearbox is standard across the range. We don’t expect the 2021 model to feature any powertrain related changes.

Will there be a further price hike?

Having increased the prices of its entire Indian portfolio just last week, effecting another price hike for the updated Superb would come as a disappointment. We hope the Czech automaker rolls out the updated premium sedan without a price revision. As things stand now, the existing model starts at INR 30.49 lakh, ex-sh. At the time of its launch in mid-2020, the starting price point was INR 29.99 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Skoda India in 2021

2021 is going to be a very important year for Skoda as it is about to kick start the India 2.0 strategy by launching the Kushaq crossover SUV. The locally developed crossover based on the MQB A0 IN platform will give the brand access to the lucrative mid-premium crossover market which is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The new Skoda Octavia is also set to be launched this year and should give the nameplate a significant appeal boost. Kodiaq is another SUV that Skoda will be launching this year in India.

