2021 Skoda Vision SUV Could Be Named Kilq – Front Look , LED Headlamps Spied

Skoda Vision IN production spec variant has started road testing

After a long wait, it seems that products from Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project will finally start making their debuts in the near future. VW-Skoda had showcased upcoming products via concepts at their stable back at the 2020 Auto Expo (and the event preceding the Expo). Now, one of these concept has entered road testing phase in production format.

Skoda Kliq

One of the products which had received a warm response at the 2020 Auto Expo was Skoda’s Vision IN concept. This SUV was spotted testing on the Mumbai Pune highway earlier this week, where it revealed it side and rear profile.

Now, its front profile has been spied, thanks to folks at Area_of_interest. Featuring a front profile which is inspired by Skoda’s global SUVs like the Kamiq, Karoq and the Kodiaq – the new Vision Concept for India could be named as Kliq upon launch; continuing with Skoda’s on-going love affair with the letter ‘K’ (Karoq/Kodiaq/Kamiq … list goes on).

What can make it click?

The Kliq will be based upon Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 IN platform, which is going to be a heavily localized version of its globally acclaimed MQB A0 architecture. Thanks to the localization, we can expect the production-version of the Vision IN concept to be priced competitively. This would mean that when compared to its elder sibling, the Karoq, the Kliq will be a more competent competitor (at least on the value for money quotient) to the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

In all likelihood, the Kliq will be a fully loaded product from Skoda. We expect the top-end variants to feature a wide touch-screen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, soft-touch dashboard, 17-inch alloys, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof and much more.

What to expect under the hood?

Skoda will mostly launch the Kliq along with a 1 litre TSI engine in the base models while the top-end trims will get a 1.5 litre TSI unit (150 hp/250 Nm). Manual Transmission options shall be available with both the engine options however the 1 litre unit will mostly get a torque converter unit while the 1.5 litre motor will come mated to a 7-speed DSG. Power delivery will be restricted to the front wheels only.

Competition

Reports suggest that the production version of the Vision IN will be launched ahead of Volkswagen’s Taigun. Like the Vision IN, Taigun too was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and is technically a sister product to the Vision IN (badge engineering at work).

Both the SUVs shall have their Indian market launch in 2021 and will be taking on rivals like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster. It will be interesting to see how the German-Czech twins perform against their South Korean twins, which have almost formed a duopoly in the segment.