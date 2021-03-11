2021 SsangYong Rexton SUV Facelift Debuts – More Power, New Features

International market has received the new 2021 SsangYong Rexton facelift SUV

The current generation Rexton has been on sale since 2018. In international markets, it comes along with SsangYong’s badge at the front however for the Indian market, Mahindra sells it as the Alturas G4 along with their own badge.

Now, SsangYong has unveiled a mid-life facelift version of the Rexton, which it intends to launch in international markets (including Europe) in the upcoming months. Unlike most face-lifts, the update isn’t restricted to just cosmetic changes but comes along with some upgrades on the mechanicals as well.

Exteriors

The 2021 Rexton has managed to retain its overall profile, and its silhouette still looks similar to the pre-facelift Rexton. However, in terms of design, there are considerable changes. The most noticeable update is the new front fascia which now comes with a new large radiator grille.

Surprisingly, the design of the grille seems to be inspired from latest generation models from MG. Owing to its size, one might easily confuse the 2021 Rexton as a Gloster if one just focuses on the front fascia. On the rear, changes are very subtle while on the side, new dual-tone alloys have been added to bring in a fresh look.

Powertrain

As mentioned earlier, with this face-lift, SsangYong has also worked on the mechanicals of the SUV. It has retained its 2.2 litre 4 cylinder turbo diesel motor, however the engine has been retuned. Earlier, the engine would dish out 178 bhp and 420 Nm of max torque however now the same motor churns out 199 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque.

The Mercedes sourced auto box has now been replaced by a Hyundai Transys sourced 8-speed torque converter unit. SsangYong claims that the new gearbox will help to bring in improved NVH levels and add to the premium feel of the Rexton. The same transmission unit is found on multiple models from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis. A selectable 4-WD system has been retained from the pre-facelift model.

Features

The current generation Rexton is a well-loaded product in terms of features and with the 2021 facelift, SsangYong has further upped the game. Some of the key highlights include heated and power adjustable steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, 9 airbags, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility) and much more. Certain features like LED fog lamps, mood lighting, 360-degree camera system, powered tail-gate and a larger infotainment unit will be available as optional features.

Indian Launch

SsangYong or Mahindra haven’t confirmed if they intend to bring this updated 2021 Rexton to India in the future. However, looking at sales figures of the Alturas G4 and the ongoing investment rationalization at Mahindra’s end, we don’t think that the 2021 Rexton will come to India, anytime soon. For the UK market, the 2021 Rexton will be offered in 2 trim levels, Ventura and Ultimate. Ventura trim will be retailed at £37,995 (approx INR 38.5 L) while the Ultimate will cost £40,665 (approx INR 41.2 L).