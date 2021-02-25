2021 Super Soco Electric Motorcycles – TC Wanderer, TS Street Hunter Unveiled

Super Soco’s new range electric motorcycles come with more comfort, features and range

Vmoto, an Australian EV brand owned by Super Soco, hosted a virtual unveiling event of its three electric offerings. These include the TC Wanderer and TS Street Hunter motorcycles along with a CUmini e-scooter. We talk here about the TC Wanderer and TS Street Hunter electric motorcycles.

TC Wanderer

The TC Wanderer is a variant in Super Soco’s retro-styled TC lineup. It boasts of a retro design theme with some new features and some borrowed from the Super Soco TC. It gets wrap-around headlamps, raised handlebars, a small fly screen, café racer styled seat and simple body works. It however, boasts of a circular digi-analogue instrument cluster, full LED lighting, keyless ignition, USD fork and disc brakes at both ends.

Design elements to the rear include a slim LED tail lamp unit and high positioned LED turn indicators. It rides on dual purpose tyres and receives three riding modes. The display indicates a 100 kms range once the battery is fully charged. All critical parts of TC Wanderer are covered with high resistant and infiltration proof aluminum for added protection.

TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter was also unveiled as a replacement for the Super Soco TS. This is a naked sports bike with a sharper design and heavier stance. It gets LED light fittings where headlamp, tail lamp and turn signals are concerned along with a fully digital instrument cluster, 17 inch wheels and stopping power via disc brakes at the two ends along with a Combined Braking System.

Power and Performance

Super Soco TC Wanderer and TS Hunter share the same specs. This motor generates 2.5 kW and 180 Nm with two 60V and 32Ah battery packs taking total storage capacity to 3.84 kWh. The battery can be fully charged in 3.5 hours. The TS Street Hunter rider is offered three modes to alter throttle response and offering a top speed of 75 km/h.

The Super Soco CUmini e-scooter, ideally suited for urban mobility, gets powered by a 600W continuous motor with a swappable 20 Ah battery. It offers a range of 60-70 km and gets features such as LED lighting and keyless start along with an alarm system, GPS position and battery charge display via a smartphone app.

Price and Launch Plans

Super Soco has not yet revealed any details of pricing of these electric motorcycles. The current TC is priced at $4,000 (approximately Rs 2.91 lakhs) in Europe, but the new model could command a higher pricing due to its increased range.

When will these e-bikes be launched in India is still not certain, especially considering the import bans from China. However, if and when launched in the country, they could compete directly with the likes of the Revolt RV400, Kabira KM 4000 and KM 3000. The Super Soco CUmini could rival the Ampere Magnus Pro.