2021 Suzuki Avenis Scooter Leaks Ahead Of Launch – TVS Ntorq Rival?

Suzuki India is getting ready to launch a new scooter today – It has leaked ahead of global debut

After teasing multiple times, the new Suzuki scooter has finally shown itself for the first time. It is called Suzuki Avenis. As of now, only the photos are available of this scooter, no official details have been revealed. Launch of this new Suzuki Avenis scooter will take place at 3 pm today, 18th Nov 2021.

2021 Suzuki Avenis Scooter

This new Suzuki Avenis scooter is expected to be a new offering in the 125cc segment. If that is the case, it will be the third 125cc scooter to be offered by Suzuki in the country after Access and Burgman Street. It is expected to be a more premium offering than Access but could sit below Burgman Street in the lineup.

The new 125cc scooter gets a much sportier design than Access and hence it is most likely to take on the likes of TVS Ntorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Yamaha RayZR. The sporty styling elements are said to be inspired by motorcycles.

Suzuki Avenis – Design

Upfront, the apron flaunts a centrally mounted trapezoidal LED headlight with an integrated DRL and features prominent crease lines. The turn indicators are placed on the handlebar cowl similar to the ones seen in SR 125 and SR 160 while a small windscreen is positioned above the cowl. The side panels feature an overdose of cuts and creases which lend the scooter an edgy styling.

The sporty design is carried forward to the tail section with a split triangular LED tail-light. Suzuki is offering multiple attractive colour options in addition to dual-tone paint schemes which enhance the scooter’s aesthetics. Other noticeable elements are split grab rails and simple-looking rear-view mirrors.

New Suzuki Avenis Features

In terms of features, it gets an all-digital instrument console which is derived from the connected variants of Access and Burgman Street. This display is enabled with Bluetooth connectivity which offers features like call/messages alert and turn-by-turn navigation.

Other features on offer include LED headlights and taillights, a USB charger, an external fuel filler cap, integrated engine start and kill switch. Full details will be revealed soon.

Suzuki Avenis Price And Specs

If it is indeed a 125cc machine, the new 2021 Suzuki Avenis Scooter will be powered by a familiar 124cc single-cylinder motor that propels Access as well as Burgman Street. This motor kicks out 8.5 bhp at 6,750rpm and 10Nm at 5,500rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Price of Suzuki Avenis scooter will be revealed soon. Stay tuned.