2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 Maxi Scooter Debuts With New Features

An improved traction control system has helped enhance overall safety in the 2021 Suzuki Burgman 400

Suzuki has taken the wraps off the new 2021 Burgman 400 which gets a bunch of new updates. These new updates could be found in the feature, styling and powertrain departments. Apart from all these revisions, the Maxi scooter now complies with the latest Euro-5 emission norms.

First launched in 1998, this is the third major upgrade for the Suzuki Maxi scooter, the first two being in 2006 and 2018. Upon its initial launch, Burgman 400 set the tone for the mid-displacement maxi-style scooters across the world and continues to find a substantial market in European markets.

Maxi Styling with new colour options

Starting with its styling, the overall design has been carried forward from the previous iteration and continues to look like a jacked-up version of Burgman 125 currently on sale in India. It is touted to be as comfortable and utilitarian as ever featuring a plush saddle with adjustable lumbar support, cut-away footboards.

It now delivers improved visibility in the dark thanks to the updated lighting setup comprising LED headlights, taillights and running taillights. It is now available in three colour schemes namely- iron grey, matte silver and matte black, all with blue alloy rims.

Updated Powertrain

There have been plenty of updates made on the engine department. It continues to feature the same 400cc single-cylinder motor but a series of updates has led to improved overall performance.

Thanks to a new twin-plug cylinder head, the engine now returns better low and mid-range torque. A change in ignition timing has resulted in stable idling, easier engine startup and increased top speed and yet at the same time reducing fuel consumption.

The updated motor also has a stronger power delivery and improved throttle control due to revised cam profiles and altered injectors from 16-hole to 10-hole. This has also resulted in increased combustion efficiency. The stricter emission standards have also brought a new catalytic converter that should result in improved refinement.

Updated Features on offer

As far as its equipment is concerned, the major update has been the new traction control system which enhances riding safety in wet and slippery conditions. Moreover, stopping is a lot easier thanks to an ABS setup which is 36g lighter. The new Burgman 400 is also more practical with under-seat storage of 42 litres and in addition to 6.3 litres in the front glove box. The front compartment also houses a 12V charging socket.

Prices of the 2021 Burgman 400 will be revealed at the time of its launch and it is expected to go on sale in Europe starting with UK in the next few months. It is extremely unlikely to launch in India anytime soon. Internationally it will rival the likes of other Maxi scooters such as Honda Forza 350 and BMW C400 twins.