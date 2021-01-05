2021 Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Spied – Bajaj Chetak Rival Detailed

The Suzuki Burgman electric scooter eschews on the exhaust canister but gains an addition shock absorber at the rear

Suzuki Burgman electric scooter has been doing trial runs in public without camouflage for a few weeks now, and it has been caught on tape up close. Latest spy shots and video are credit to automotive enthusiast Abhishak Mann, who shared them on Rushlane Spylane Facebook group.

Suzuki Burgman electric

Touted to be Suzuki’s first EV in our market, the scooter carries forward the IC-engined model’s styling but things under the skin are significantly different. Last year, Suzuki made its intention of venturing into the promising electric scooter segment clear. The Burgman electric, going by the state of the prototypes, is on track to be introduced sometime later this year.

Apart from the new dual-tone colour theme, the obvious difference between the IC-engine model and the electric one is the addition of another shock absorber at the rear to handle the extra weight. Detailed specifications are still under wraps but we expect the motor to be >permanent magnet synchronous unit (AC) mounted close to the vehicle’s center of gravity.

The motor is likely to employ a belt drive and is estimated to have a power output of 5-6 kW. The Suzuki Burgman electric is expected to be equipped with a lithium-ion battery with an estimated range of 100 to 120 km. The scooter will receive FAME-II subsidy just like its rivals.

Equipment

Being a premium offering, the Suzuki Burgman electric will come with a comprehensive array of features. For starters, just like its IC-engined sibling, the EV is equipped with front disc brake, a fully digital instrument console, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. We can expect the Suzuki electric scooter to come with smartphone connectivity and a dedicated app.

The prototypes spotted so far have been featuring halogen headlamp with LED DRLs while the petrol model which is currently on sale is offered with full LED setup. It remains to be seen if it is a cost cutting measure or the final production-ready version will get LED headlights.

When it comes to performance, we expect the Suzuki Burgman electric to have a top-speed of around 80 kmph with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of under 4 seconds. In other words, the performance will be on par with its primary rivals.

Design

The Burgman’s imposing presence and a comfortable setup for long commute would give it an edge over the competition. The maxi-scooter body style dwarfs other premium electric scooters in the market like the Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. The design highlights include a massive front apron with prominent headlamp, generously proportioned seat, alloy grab rail and smart-looking rear combination lights.

The electric scooter market is getting more and more attention from mainstream OEMs and this year is set to witness significant activity in this space. With more people inclined towards personal mode of transport, the electric scooter segment is expected to receive a huge boost in appeal.