2021 Suzuki Ertiga Sport Edition Debuts – Only 125 Units On Offer

In Asian markets, 2021 Limited Edition Ertiga will continue to rival the likes of Mitsubishi Xpander and Toyota Avanza

For a sportier look and feel, Suzuki has unveiled a limited edition of Ertiga. It will be showcased at upcoming Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), scheduled for November 11-21. In addition to cosmetic enhancements, the MPV also gets some functional updates. However, there are no changes to the engine or performance.

Ertiga 2021 Limited Edition styling

Ertiga Limited Edition is based on ‘Suzuki Sport’ design philosophy. The badging for the same can be seen at multiple places such as rear spoiler, boot lid and rear bumper. As far as exteriors are concerned, the primary idea is to achieve a blacked-out look and feel. A number of components have this theme such as front grille, air dam and fog lamp casing.

On the sides, all pillars have been blacked-out along with the roof and ORVMs as well. Door handles come in chrome, which creates an exciting contrast with the blacked-out elements. Black decals further enhance the sporty profile of the MPV.

It also gets dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, Ertiga Limited Edition has rear spoiler in piano black finish. Another key update is red accents on front and rear bumper and on the sides as well. Images are credit to Indra Fathan.

On the inside, the MPV gets an updated blacked-out dashboard. It has leather seats with contrast red stitching. There could be more changes on the inside, which are expected to be revealed at GIIAS. In terms of functionality, Ertiga Limited Edition gets e-mirror, which comes with integrated dashcam.

It is not certain if 2021 Ertiga Limited Edition will be launched in India. The updates appear to be more relevant to markets like Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, etc. It is to note that international-spec Ertiga is quite similar to the model offered in India. There are only a few styling bits that are different such as the front grille and boot lid.

Ertiga 2021 Limited Edition engine

Engine will be same for Ertiga Limited Edition. In India, Ertiga is powered by a 1.5 litre smart hybrid petrol motor. It is capable of generating 103 hp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT.

CNG option is also available for Ertiga in India. When running on the cleaner fuel, power and torque output drops to 91 hp and 122 Nm. CNG variant is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is 19.01 kmpl for petrol manual, 17.99 kmpl for petrol AT and 26.08 km/kg for CNG.

Safety kit is expected to be the same as the standard model. Some key safety features available with Ertiga include dual airbags, ABS with EBD with brake assist, hill hold control, engine immobilizer, electronic stability program (ESP), high speed alert, security alarm and rear parking sensor and camera.