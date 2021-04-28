2021 Suzuki GSX S1000 Debuts With More Power, Revised Looks

The new Suzuki GSX S1000 shares its underpinnings and powertrain with its faired supersport sibling GSX R1000

Suzuki has unwrapped the all-new GSX S1000 with some serious upgrades both in terms of aesthetics and functionalities. The new-gen model of the hyper-naked speedster is slated to hit international markets starting June this year. Apart from a bunch of additional features and a heavily updated design, the litre-class bike also gets a Euro-5 upgraded engine.

More Aggressive Styling

Starting with the styling, new GSX S1000 looks much more aggressive and sharper than its predecessor. The most notable highlight is a vertically stacked pair of mono-focus LED headlights that outlines its aggressive nature. It is further accentuated by a muscular fuel tank design and the sharp and edgy lines of the cowling.

The bike looks beefier thanks to the fuel tank and its extensions which neatly integrate into the bikini fairing and a textured radiator shroud. In the process, the tank can now hold up to 19-litres of fuel instead of 17-litres in the outgoing model.

The silver-coloured winglets are another addition which not only enhances the bike’s brawny appeal but also improves its aerodynamic qualities. Other distinct elements include body-coloured alloy wheels and razor-sharp body panels that distinguish the new model from its predecessor.

Barring the new LED taillamp unit, the raised tail section of the naked streetfighter has largely been carried over from the previous model. While the riding stance still remains slightly committed with a lean-forward posture, a 23mm wider handlebar certainly makes it easier for longer commutes.

It will be offered in three colour options namely Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray. other notable highlights include a step-up split seat and a compact exhaust canister.

Features Galore

In terms of features, the bike is offered with a full LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument display and multifunction switchgear. Apart from this regular stuff, the new-gen GSX S1000 comes with a host of electronic aids under the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S). This comprises a bunch of features including a five-step traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, a bi-directional quick-shifter, low rpm assist and three drive modes- A, B and C.

While A offers the most aggressive throttle response and power delivery, C offers the least aggressive response with linear power delivery. This mode is suitable when one expects higher fuel efficiency or while riding on wet or slippery surfaces. Even though power output remains the same in every mode.

Better Performance

The heart of the bike has gone a fair bit of upgrade as well. It is propelled by a 999cc DOHC liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor that pumps out 150 bhp at 11,000rpm and a peak torque of 106 Nm at 9,250rpm. This is a bump of 5 bhp and 2 Nm over the outgoing model.

Mated to a six-speed gearbox with a new slip and assist clutch, Suzuki claims an improved top-end performance thanks to a new electronic throttle control system and a revised intake and exhaust mechanism helping it comply with the stricter emission norms.