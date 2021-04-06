2021 Suzuki GSX S1000 Teased – To Come With Updated Aesthetics

2021 Suzuki GSX S1000 is likely to feature updated styling and equipment along with a more powerful engine

All litre-class motorcycles have one thing in common, their sole aim of delivering top-notch performance. Out of them, the naked ones are a very rare breed with engines as powerful as their faired counterparts and yet lighter and easier to handle than the latter.

Suzuki has recently teased the updated iteration of GSX S1000 on its YouTube channel. From the sparse glimpse, we can gauge that the Japanese bikemaker has made some serious updates to the upcoming version of the naked litre-class streetfighter. The GSX S1000 has been on sale since 2015 but hasn’t received any major updates as of yet.

Updated Design

2021 GSX S1000 is all set to make its global debut on April 26 and the range of updates will not just be limited to aesthetics but also in the performance department as well. Talking of styling changes, the video shares glimpses of a brand new front fascia thanks to a new aggressive headlight along with a muscular fuel tank.

The most noticeable aspect was the wings extending from the fuel tank that has been incorporated to enhance the aerodynamic quality of the naked bike. Take a look at the teaser video below.

Since the current iteration has not seen any major upgrades it has started to look a little outdated and a mid-life refresh would surely enhance its overall appeal. Not just aesthetics, the new GSX S1000 made some serious improvements in its functionality as well. The latest iteration of the litre-class naked streetfighter comes with a host of rider-focused electronic aids too.

Updated Equipment

These include a bunch of safety-related features such as cornering ABS, anti-wheelie function and lean-sensitive traction control. Chances are that the motorcycle might also come equipped with an autoblipper as well as a quick-shifter.

The motor is expected to produce more oomph, however, like the new V-Strom 1050 and Hayabusa we must expect a stronger mid-range while the top-end is likely to remain similar. In any case, 2021 GSX S1000 is likely to pump around 200 ponies in its latest avatar.

Upon its debut, it will sit at the top-end of Suzuki’s flagship lineup including other litre-class motorcycles. When launched, it will take on the likes of Aprilia Tuono V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Triumph Speed Triple, BMW S1000R and KTM 1290 Super Duke. GSX S1000 was also available in India for a while and the new iteration of the naked streetfighter is also set to make its India debut at a later stage.