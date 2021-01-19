2021 Suzuki GSX S125 Debuts With New Colour Options

Internationally, Suzuki GSX S125 locks horns with KTM 125 Duke, Honda CBR125R and Yamaha MT-125

Suzuki has launched the updated GSX S125 for 2021 in international markets. The smallest member of Suzuki’s GSX family has received two new colour schemes. Apart from this, there are no other changes incorporated in the naked streetfighter either on its styling front or in its mechanical side.

New Colour Schemes

The new colour schemes added are- Triton Metallic Blue and Titan Black. Out of these two, the former is more dynamic and bolder while the latter is a more subtle option to consider. Body panels of the bike in Triton Blue scheme are dipped in blue paint with black graphics on its fuel tank along with yellow highlights on tank extensions.

It also features a yellow coloured decal of 125 on its tail. Titan Black option, on the other hand, gets black as its base colour with blue accents all around the body along with blue alloy wheels.

Apart from this, it sports the identical design to its predecessor. This includes an aggressive front end with LED headlamps and a sporty riding position with a low seat and rear-set footpegs. The tail section is upright hence the pillion sits at a very high position.

Features & Specifications

In terms of features, it receives a fully digital LCD instrument cluster which provides basic information such as distance covered, speed, engine temperature, fuel level, average fuel consumption, oil change interval and gear position. It also offers a dual-channel ABS as standard. It rides on cast aluminium alloy wheels wrapped around by Dunlop D102 tyres.

As far as its powertrain is concerned, it is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine which kicks out 14.8 bhp at 10,000rpm and 11 Nm at 8,000rpm. This output is in the vicinity of 150-160cc motorcycles retailed in India like Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Apache RTR 160 and Hero Xtreme 160R.

As far as hardware is concerned, it gets conventional telescopic suspension at front and a link-type coil spring at rear. It rides on 17-inch wheels with 90/80 and 130/70 profile of rubber wrapped around.

Price

The naked street racer can hold up to 11 litres of fuel. While GSX S125 is not available in India, if it was brought to our markets, it would have been a perfect rival to KTM Duke 125. In Japan, the latest iteration of the bike costs 382,800 Yen that is approximately INR 2.69 lakh. In India, Suzuki’s smallest entry-level bike is the Gixxer 155 which is retailed at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).