2021 Suzuki GSX250R Debuts With New Colour – Price USD 5.5k (Rs 4 L)

2021 GSX250R is unlikely to make it to India since we already have the more affordable Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki has revealed its entire lineup for 2021 and this includes its quarter-litre faired sports bike GSX250R. The only major upgrade is the addition of a new colour scheme, the GSX250R will now be available in a white and black paint scheme. The full black colour scheme has been carried forward as well.

Other than this, there are no updates in the latest iteration of the quarter-litre motorcycle. The motorcycle has been priced at USD 5,499 (equivalent to INR 4.06 lakh) in the US market. Unlike the previous edition, the current model will only be available in one variant, i.e., ABS variant.

Design & Features

It gets identical specs and features from the outgoing model. It continues to sport muscular styling thanks to its fully-faired design. The front of the motorcycle features unique dual LED headlights, angular fairing-mounted mirrors, and an effective sport windshield that incorporates slots to reduce continuous wind lashing. At rear, it gets a sharper tail with an LED taillight which reminds us of the larger GSX-R1000R.

It gets signature sporty elements which include split-style seats and clip-on handlebars although they are fairly high. Footpegs are lower than usual, therefore, the seating position is relatively roomy and relaxed.

Additionally, the front and rear turn indicators have been equipped with clear lenses that add to their stylish appearance. Overall, even though the bike tries to be aggressive it is a fairly neat and easy to go design.

In terms of features, the GSX250R is offered with a reverse-lit LCD instrumentation which displays a wide array of information such as a bar-graph tachometer, speedometer, odometer gear position indicator and more. Suspension setup consists of conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear from KYB. It receives disc brakes on both ends assisted by dual-channel ABS.

Powertrain

Coming to its performance, it is powered by a 248cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor which is also used in Suzuki’s tourer Inazuma. This unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Output figures of 24 PS of power and 21.6 Nm of peak torque aren’t the greatest in this segment. For reference, it gets trumped by a smaller Duke 200 which receives an output of 25.83 PS and 19.5 Nm. This is probably because Suzuki has designed this bike keeping in mind beginners and younger riders.

At around Rs 4.0 lakh, it makes very less sense for a quarter-litre motorcycle in India. In a budget centric market like India, Suzuki is better off selling more value for money bike in the form of single cylinder Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250.