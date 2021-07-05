2021 Suzuki Hayabusa 2nd Batch Of 100 Units Sold Out In Record 1 Hour

The new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India in April 2021 and carries a sticker price of Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki has already tasted success with the new generation Hayabusa in India as the first batch was sold out within a couple of days of its launch. The same was expected to happen when the second batch of the supersport bike went.

The Japanese brand had announced that bookings for the second batch of Hayabusa commence from 10 am on July 1, 2021. Surprisingly, the second batch went off the shelf even faster. Yes, new gen Hayabusa bookings have been closed once again as the entire batch has been sold out in under 1 hour.

Price & Availability

Like the first batch, in which only 101 units were on sale, in the second batch too, similar number was available for online reservation. Only 100 units were on offer in the 2nd batch. Interested buyers could book a new Hayabusa by visiting the company’s official India website and register their bookings against a token amount of Rs 1.00 lakh. The motorcycle currently retails at a price of Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Enthusiasts and prospective buyers have been waiting ardently for over two months for the second batch of the monster superbike. Hopefully all who were waiting got to book the bike or else will now have to wait for 3rd batch Hayabusa bookings to open.

Deliveries of 2nd batch Hayabusa motorcycles are expected to commence in the next few weeks. It is, however, difficult to comprehend if the next batch of Hayabusa has indeed arrived in India or not. Compared to its localised predecessor, the new-gen Hayabusa costs around Rs. 2.70 lakh which is brought as a full import under the CBU route.

Conditions & Accessories package

One must note that an amount of Rs 25,000 might be deducted from the booking amount in case if the information submitted mismatches or if a buyer selects a wrong colour scheme. The remaining sum will be refunded. Unlike the first batch of the new Hayabusa where a rear seat cowl was offered as a complementary unit, the customers have to pay for a rear seat cowl along with other optional accessories. Other optional add-ons from the bike’s accessories package include front axle slider, fuel tank pad, rim stickers, rearview mirror covers, touring windscreen and luggage hook.

Engine Specs & Features

The new-gen Hayabusa is powered by a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine which complies with the updated Euro-5/BS6 emission norms. This unit pumps out 187 bhp at 9700rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a bi-directional quick-shifter. Although this motor is 10 bhp less powerful and 5 Nm less torquey than its previous iteration, the new ‘Busa’ is quicker thanks to a tweaked ECU and a lighter engine block.

Further, the new Hayabusa gets a bunch of new rider-assist electronic aids that fall under SIRS (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System). This offers a plethora of rider aids such as multiple ride modes, launch control, cruise control, engine brake control, traction control, power mode selector, anti-lift control system and more. It also receives cornering ABS and a 6-axis IMU.