2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Akrapovic Exhaust Note – From Idle To Vroom Vroom

The 10 units of Web Edition are sold out in a matter of just 3 days

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa made its world debut exactly a week ago and the introductory Web Edition was sold out in just 3 days. Such is the popularity of the iconic nameplate which is synonymous with speed. A short video capturing the new generation flagship superbike’s exhaust note has surfaced online.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa exhaust note

Before we talk about the exhaust note, let’s recap the motorcycle’s engine specifications. The 2021 Busa employs a 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which is an evolution of the previous model’s mill.

Thanks to strict emission regulations across the world, the new superbike puts out 8 hp and 4 Nm less than its predecessor at 187 hp and 150 hp. That is still a lot of performance to tap into and the Akrapovic exhaust system manages to extract the best sound character out of the engine.

Web Edition Special

Whats special in the web edition of Hayabusa – Priced from 21,490 Euros (Rs 18.9 lakh), it comes with a pair of Akrapovic approved titanium silencers that allow a weight reduction of 4 kg and an increase in power of 1.9 kW / 2.6 PS (at 8,400 rpm), brake and clutch levers machined from solid with the Hayabusa logo, stripes for gold-coloured logoed rims and tank pads, carbon look mirror covers and single-seater cover.

The exhaust note is what one would expect from a big displacement four-cylinder motor. It settles into a smooth and hardly audible idling and has a calm demeanour at lower rpms. As the revs build up, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa voices up an aggressive growl which is sure to command attention. While first ride impressions are yet to come, we think the new Busa will maintain its effortless and smooth character.

What’s new?

The new Suzuki Hayabusa is based on an improved version of the previous iteration’s twin-spar aluminium frame which is optimized to have an ideal 50:50 front to rear weight distribution. Suspension system is composed of fully adjustable KYB inverted telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The front wheel is retarded by a pair of larger 320 mm discs fitted with Brembo Stylema calipers while rear wheel is retarded by a single disc with Nissin calipers.

The styling is evolutionary but the massive front fascia with LED headlights and a redesigned rear cowl with two-part LED taillights are optimized for better aerodynamic efficiency. The new Hayabusa sticks to traditional analog speedo and tachometers but the space between them is filled by a colour TFT screen which incorporates multiple functions.

As far as electronic systems go, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa benefits from a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit which facilitates cornering ABS, traction control, anti-lift control, launch control, hill hold control and so on. The motorcycle is also equipped with a ride-by-wire throttle which enables 6 riding modes (include 3 user defined modes) and cruise control with active speed limiter. Other noteworthy additions include engine brake control and bi-directional quickshifter.

Launch in India

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is likely to be launched in India sometime later this year. Suzuki is likely to import the motorcycle via CKD route and assemble it locally just like the previous model. Expect the price tag to be upwards of INR 17 lakh (ex-showroom).