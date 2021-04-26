2021 Suzuki Hayabusa BS6 India Launch Price Rs 16.4 Lakh

Compared to the older Hayabusa, the new 1340cc inline four-cylinder motor comes with new and lighter connecting rods and pistons

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most anticipated premium bikes around the world. The faired superbike recently made its international debut and has now been launched in India. Price starts from Rs 16.4 lakh, ex-sh.

Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, SMIPL said, “Suzuki Hayabusa has been the most preferred choice amongst Sport bike enthusiasts around the world for over two decades now in the class it created. The new-generation Hayabusa was developed not only to achieve an even higher overall balance of ultimate performance and comply with the BS6 emissions standards, but also to capture the hearts of both devoted followers and all who lay eyes on the stunning beauty and sharper, tauter form of its bold new design.”

Updated Design

The third-gen Hayabusa comes with a series of updates both in terms of looks as well as its functionality. For starters, it comes with a completely redesigned bodywork with an improved ram air intake which enhances the motorcycle’s aerodynamic properties. It comes with new body panels, flyscreen, rear cowl and fairing-mounted wing mirrors. The font face looks more aggressive thanks to more concise fairing adopted this time.

New Hayabusa receives an updated tail section with freshly designed LED taillight. Although the faired sports bike continues to sport bulbous proportions as before, it now comes with chrome-plated twin exhausts that are sleeker and longer.

Tipping the scales 4 kilos lighter at 264 kg, the motorcycle is offered with a revised fuel tank design that can hold up to 20-liters of fuel. Bolder fonts for ‘Hayabusa’ logo further accentuate the bike’s sporty character.

Dynamics & Features

Coming to its dynamics, 2021 Hayabusa retains the same twin-spar type aluminum frame which is assisted by the latest Kayaba suspension setup. Stopping duties are handled by disc brakes with Brembo’s Stylema calipers. The supersport tourer offers a saddle height of 800mm and a ground clearance of 120mm.

Along with the hardware setup, new Hayabusa comes equipped with a wide array of electronic aids to complement the riding experience. The equipment comprises features such as a 6-axis IMU, hill start assist, multiple riding modes, quick-shifter, traction control, ABS cornering package, wheelie control, launch control to name a few. Other features on offer include a part digital and part analogue instrument console with a TFT display.

Performance

Speaking of performance, it is powered by a revised 1340cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as before that returns an output of 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. Output is down from 194 bhp and 154 Nm on the outgoing model. Claimed fuel efficiency has also dropped from 21.5 kmpl to 18.06 kmpl in the new Busa. As per Suzuki, the claimed top speed on the latest iteration of the superbike is 290 kmph.