2021 Suzuki Hayabusa To Get Bigger, More Powerful Engine – Render

The new Hayabusa is expected to be ready sometime in first half of 2021

Rumors of next generation Suzuki Hayabusa started doing rounds even before the second gen model rode into sunset in 2018 as global emission standards tightened. Suzuki wasn’t in a hurry to replace its iconic flagship and the only hint that a successor could be in the works came in the form of the concept GSX design study.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa getting ready

Earlier this year, a leaked patent brought the Busa back to focus, and now, we have a speculative rendering of the final product which is just a few months away from its world premiere. As we can see, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is likely to borrow its styling cues from the 5-year-old Concept GSX.

The third gen Hayabusa would be sporting LED headlamp, aerodynamically optimized front fascia new tank and tailpiece. However, the unmistakable large-displacement GT shape will not be fiddled with.

What’s new?

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is not going to be a clean sheet design. Instead, the new motorcycle will emerge as a heavily improved version of the now defunct second gen model. The twin-spar aluminium frame is reported to be carried forward but with significant changes including latest Kayaba suspension system.

According to Japanese media, the new Busa’s engine will carry forward quite a few components from the previous iteration but will have a larger displacement of around 1,440 cc. The larger displacement has now become a common technique for OEMs to comply with the Euro5 emission standards without having to forgo on power output. The new in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor is estimated to dish out around 200 hp just like the older unit but expect the torque and rideability to be improved.

The patent filings showed that the exhaust system, catalytic converters in particular, will undergo significant upgrade to tackle the stringent emission norms.

Equipment

Being a flagship motorcycle, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will loaded with modern electronic gizmos that are aimed at keeping all those horses from making a mockery of the rider. Thanks to the IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), the new grand tourer will offer cornering ABS, traction control and several other features. Hill start assist, a color TFT dashboard, multiple riding modes are some of the other key highlights reported.

Launch

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to be unveiled towards the end of this year before going on sale in international markets sometime in first half of 2021. If Suzuki India decides to bring the new one to our shores via CKD route like it did for the previous model, we would be having an attractively priced superbike. Hayabusa BS4 retailed at about Rs 14 lakhs, ex-sh; when it was discontinued from India. It was the best selling bike in the segment in India.