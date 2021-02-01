2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Production-Spec Model Leaks Ahead Of Debut

The new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to be powered by a larger 1,440cc engine mated to either a six-speed manual or a DCT as an option

Suzuki Hayabusa commands a different name and respect altogether in the superbike segment globally. The speed monster from Suzuki is slated to get a major update soon, proof of which was seen recently in a teaser video shared by the Japanese auto giant.

Shortly days after it was globally teased, images of the production-spec model of new Hayabusa seems to be doing rounds on the internet, thanks to a leaked brochure. Images of the latest iteration of the faired superbike were first seen on Instagram handle @hayabusa_taiwan.

Styling & Expected Features

From the leaked images, it appears that the new Hayabusa model still maintains design lines of its previous-gen model. Revisions have been made to add a more aggressive front fascia by adopting more concise fairing.

The exhaust design has also been changed which is longer and chrome-plated now. According to reports from several foreign media houses, the new-gen Hayabusa will come equipped with LED headlights, a new tank, and a more aerodynamic front fascia.

Coming to dynamics, it will be built on the same twin-spar type aluminum frame assisted by the latest Kayaba suspension system. From the images seen on the teaser recently, the bike was seen clocking a speed of around 180mph (290kph) on an analogue speedometer flanked by a TFT screen which is expected to read out plenty of ride data.

Apart from this, the new 2021 Hayabusa will be packed with plenty of electronic aids such as IMU-based features such as Hill Start Assist, ABS cornering package, traction control, multiple riding modes and more.

Expected Engine Specs

Rumours are rife that the updated Hayabusa will draw its power from a larger 1440cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine instead of the older 1340cc unit. There is still ambiguity regarding its exact specifications but it is expected to dish out a massive 200 bhp.

More importantly, this unit will comply with the latest Euro-5 emission norms. This has been achieved with the addition of a new intake and exhaust system to Hayabusa. Patent filings revealed earlier showed significant improvements made to its exhaust setup including catalytic converters in order to tackle stricter emission norms.

International Debut & Prospective India Launch

More details about the new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa will be revealed on its official debut which is slated for February 5, 2021. From the looks of it, it seems Suzuki is very keen on reclaiming the most coveted title of being the fastest production motorcycle in the world which it held for decades. Upon its launch, it will directly lock horns with its immediate Japanese rival- the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2.

Its India launch is still very uncertain. At one point, it was the most expensive locally assembled bike in the country. If at all Suzuki decides to bring it to India, it most likely will arrive imported via the CKD or CBU route.