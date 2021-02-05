2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Appears On Official Website – Ahead Of Debut Today

Upon its launch, the new Suzuki Hayabusa will compete against its Japanese rival Kawasaki Ninja H2

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has not been the best kept secret. From the time its first teaser was revealed a few days ago, there have been constant number of leaks on the internet. From the full hi-res promotional TVC video leak, to now the motorcycle making its appearance on Suzuki Motorcycle Australia’s official website – and all this ahead of its global debut later today.

Suzuki Motorcycle Australia has now removed the photo from their official website, but not before it was shared on the internet. Hat tip to Siddharth for sharing the update with us before it was removed.

The latest iteration of the super sports tourer will come with a host of updates over the outgoing model which has been discontinued in international markets since 2019. This includes cosmetics, features as well as mechanical updates.

Design & Features on offer

For starters, the 2021 Hayabusa flaunts a new styling with sharper edges although it still maintains design lines of its previous-gen model. Changes have been incorporated to its front fascia which looks more aggressive, thanks to the concise fairing adopted.

It also gets an updated tail section while the twin exhausts are chrome-plated and are much sleeker and longer now. Although, the bike continues to get bulbous proportions which are synonymous with Hayabusa.

It is offered with a newly designed LED headlight, a new fuel tank, and a more aerodynamic front fascia. Speaking of its hardware, it is built on the same twin-spar type aluminum frame assisted by the latest Kayaba suspension setup. The promotional video showed that the new Hayabusa could clock a speed as much as 180 mph (290 kmph) as indicated on its analogue speedometer along with a TFT screen on its instrument panel.

The 2021 Hayabusa will come equipped with an array of electronic aids to complement the riding experience. This includes IMU-based features such as Hill Start Assist, ABS cornering package, traction control, quick shifter multiple riding modes, wheelie control and more.

Engine Specs

Coming to its performance, the new Hayabusa will draw its energy from a larger 1440cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine instead of the older 1340cc unit. This unit is expected to push out power as high as 200 bhp and is expected to be paired with either a six-speed manual or DCT gearbox. More significantly, this unit now complies with the stricter Euro-5 emission norms which has been achieved with the addition of a new intake, a catalytic converter and an exhaust system to Hayabusa.

Prospective India Arrival

As far as its arrival in India is concerned, there has been no confirmation from Suzuki about the same. However, with the rise in larger and more powerful motorcycle offerings in India in recent past, Suzuki might actually launch it in India at some stage. At one point, Hayabusa was the most expensive locally assembled bike in India. Whether it will be offered as a CBU or a CKD product can only be told in time to come.