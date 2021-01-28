2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Teased Ahead Of Feb 5 Debut – To Be World’s Fastest Again?

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa retains the old-school analog speedo and tacho dials but also incorporates a TFT display in the instrument panel

There has been a lot of talks about reincarnation of the Suzuki Hayabusa over the last few years. Finally, the company has announced that the new generation flagship will make its virtual world premiere on February 5. Suzuki has released a teaser video of the two-wheeled locomotive as a build up to the launch.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa

The teaser video gives us a short glimpse of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa zooming past the camera in a dimly lit banked test track. Usually, a steeply banked test track is used to test a vehicle’s high-speed stability. It seems like Suzuki wants to reclaim the coveted record of world’s fastest road-legal production motorcycle with its upcoming crown jewel.

Official details about the motorcycle are scarce and the teaser video only gives up the lighting signature of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. Core character of the original models’ design is expected to be retained and that means an imposing front fairing, smooth surfaces, and a long wheelbase. It is reasonable to assume that the superbike will feature full LED illumination.

Specifications

As per previous international reports, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is not going to be a grounds up new product but rather a heavily overhauled version of its predecessor which is no longer on sale. The aluminium twins-spar frame is expected to undergo significant improvements including a premium Kayaba suspension system. Take a look at the official teaser video of 2021 Hayabusa below.

The engine architecture is also reported to be retained but the four-cylinder, in-line, liquid-cooled motor’s displacement is likely to be increased to around 1,440 cc. The increase in displacement would allow the company to comply with the latest emission norms without having to compromise on outright power output. Speaking of power, the 2021 Hayabusa is estimated to dish out upwards of 200 hp. Recent patent leaks indicate massive improvements to exhaust system.

In terms of performance, latest generation of the iconic grand tourer would be aiming to surpass the Kawasaki Ninja H2. The teaser video showed the motorcycle’s traditional analog speedometer indicating a speed of 189 mph (288 kmph). The Hayabusa is known for smooth and effortless performance with a propensity for violence when called for, and we have no reason to suspect the new motorcycle will be any different.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will pack state-of-the-art electronic systems including IMU supported cornering ABS and traction control. The top variant could also offer active suspension as an option.

Will it come to India?

The previous generation Suzuki Hayabusa was one of the most expensive motorcycles to be locally assembled in India. Suzuki’s decision to build it locally highlighted Hayabusa’s brand equity in our market. So, we expect the next generation model to be launched here a few month afters its international debut. Whether or not Suzuki choses to import as CKD or CBU remains to be seen.