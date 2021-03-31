2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Top Speed Run On An Empty Track

A video by NFS Motor Sports details the engine sound and power of acceleration of the new Hayabusa

Suzuki Motorcycle is set to bring in the 2021 Hayabusa into India. Scheduled for official launch sometime in April, a YouTube video draws our attention to the changes it will receive over its older counterpart. It is slated to get an enhanced electronics package, improved braking system, and better suspension while engine capacity remains same with power down by around 7 hp.

Euro 5 compliant engine

New Hayabusa gets its power via 1,340cc, inline 4 cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that makes 190 hp power at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm. Power figures see a reduction by 7 hp as against 197 hp offered on its earlier counterpart while peak torque is also lower than before.

However, torque delivery is stronger than that seen on the older engine. The motor is mated to a 6 speed gearbox. As has been revealed in the video, this engine is capable of accelerating the 264 kg heavy weight bike to cross the 200 km/h mark in a few seconds and then on to touch 270 km/h and even further to a top speed 280 km/h, thus claiming to be the “quickest Hayabusa ever”.

Official figures state that the new Hayabusa can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds to hit a top speed of 299 km/h. Take a look at the top speed run in the video below.

It receives advanced electronics in the form of 10 levels of traction control, 10 levels of anti-wheelie control, 3 levels of engine brake control, anti-lift control and a 6 axis IMU with cornering Anti-Lock Braking System. The Hayabusa also gets 3 power modes, launch control and hill hold control.

New Design Elements

The 2021 Hayabusa continues to sport the same shape as its earlier counterpart but receives stronger crease lines and new design elements with revised LED head and tail lamps, LED position lamps, an analogue dashboard and a new TFT display.

It gets seat height of 800mm and ground clearance at 120mm while braking and suspension are via updated Showa suspension and Brembo Stylema calipers at the front brake. The sports tourer rides on Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres. It will be offered in 3 new colour schemes of B5L (Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold), BS5M (Mat Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red), B5N (Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Mat Stellar Blue).

Teased on the brand’s social media channels for India, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is up for launch in April. It will be brought in via the CKD route for local assembly and will see an increased price as compared to its older model which was priced at Rs.13.75 lakhs, ex-sh.