2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Unboxing At Dealership – First Look Walkaround

Price of the new generation Hayabusa is Rs.2.8 lakhs dearer than its outgoing counterpart in India

No sooner did Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., open bookings for the new generation Hayabusa, than all the 101 units of the first lot have been sold out. The orders were via the company portal due to COVID-19 restrictions and opened on 26th April with booking amount was fixed at Rs.1 lakh. Deliveries have commenced from this month. The first 101 buyers will receive a pillion cowl as an accessory free of cost.

The new gen Hayabusa is priced at Rs.16.40 lakhs, Rs.2.80 lakh more expensive as compared to its earlier gen model which carried a price tag of Rs.13.70 lakhs. The updated model boasts of better overall balance, superior performance and an engine which now complies with BS6 emission standards.

Colours and Key Features

Features also include a new LED headlamp, turn indicators and position lamps while it also gets a new set of mirrors. The 2021 Hayabusa also sports a new TFT centrally positioned display, 3 power modes, cruise control and 3 levels of engine braking controls.

Safety is via cornering ABS, launch control and hill hold assist along with 10 levels of anti-wheelie control and 10 levels of traction control. Take a look at the detailed unboxing and first look video below, credit to Car & Bike Anatomy.

The new gen Hayabusa is offered in dual colour schemes of Glass Sparkle Black with Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue. It also gets a bold new design, a new logo, redesigned fuel tank and longer exhausts which are now chrome plated. It rides on 7 spoke alloy wheels fitted with Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres.

BS 6 Compliant Engine

The 2021 Hayabusa gets its power via a BS6/Euro 5 compliant 1340 cc, in-line 4 cylinder, liquid cooled engine that offers 190 hp power at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm mated to a 6 speed transmission. The engine upgrade to comply with the new emissions standards sees a reduction in both power and torque by 10 hp and 5 Nm as compared to its earlier engine.

Mileage is claimed at 18.5 km/l while top speed is at 290 km/h. Kerb weight is at 264 kgs, 2 kgs less than its earlier model. The 2021 Hayabusa gets an updated braking system and now comes in with Brembo’s Stylema calipers in the front and Nissin calipers at the rear. Suspension is via fully adjustable 43mm KYB forks, capable of 120mm travel and KYB monoshock.

Future bookings are on hold and are expected to commence from August 2021. Like its earlier counterpart, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will find no direct competition in India especially since the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R has now been discontinued.