2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Web Edition Sold Out In 3 Days

While engine capacity has remained identical, the new Suzuki Hayabusa is slightly low on its output as well as fuel efficiency

The new Suzuki Hayabusa has been the talk of the automotive world around the globe, especially for speed seeking motorcyclists. The bulbous looking superbike made its maiden global appearance a few days ago where the Japanese company revealed all its details.

Updated Styling

For starters, the 2021 Hayabusa sports a slightly revised styling with sharper edges while still maintaining the same design lines of the previous-gen model. The front fascia now looks more aggressive thanks to the concise fairing adopted on its front end.

It also features an updated tail section while it receives a twin exhaust setup embellished in chrome which is much sleeker and longer than before. As mentioned earlier, it retains its bulbous proportions from the outgoing model. The new-gen model packs an additional list of features in its equipment for a more comprehensive riding experience.

Web Edition

Suzuki had announced the Web Edition of Hayabusa exclusively in Italy. These are limited editions of new 2021 Hayabusa, which are to open for bookings till 15th March. Limited to only 10 units, Suzuki now reveals that all 10 units are already sold out – in just 3 days of being open for booking.

Mechanical Specificatons

Speaking of its performance, it derives its power from the same 1340cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which is now Euro-5/BS6 compliant. This motor is down on its output and now returns 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque instead of 195 bhp and 154 Nm. It will be paired to a six-speed gearbox which now benefits from a two-way quick-shifter as standard. Fuel-efficiency has also dropped from 21.5 kmpl to 18.06 kmpl.

The updated motorcycle is based on a slightly tweaked twin-spar aluminum frame and subframe that has resulted in a loss of weight and boasts of a 50:50 weight distribution. The frame is suspended on a Kayaba suspension setup while braking is taken care of by twin disc brakes clamped by Brembo caliper at front and a single-disc held by a Nissin caliper at rear.

Features on offer

As mentioned previously, the biggest update will be seen on its equipment with a bunch of new features added. This includes a TFT LCD screen placed between the analogue tachometer and speedometer along with a host of new electronic aids such as a six-axis IMU system, traction control, ABS cornering package, ride-by-wire throttle, multiple ride modes and much more.

India launch is expected this year. The new Hayabusa, just like its predecessor, is likely to be available as a CKD product although prices are expected to be increased substantially. The upcoming iteration of the superbike is expected to loosen one’s wallet by around Rs 17-18 lakh (ex-showroom) which would make it the most expensive two-wheeler to be assembled in India.