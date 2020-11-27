2021 Suzuki Solio Bandit Hybrid Debuts – Gets MG Hector Inspired Front

Spied in India multiple times, the new 2021 Suzuki Solio Bandit Hybrid has now been officially revealed

A popular compact MPV, new Suzuki Solio Bandit has been launched in its home market Japan. Prices start at 2,006,400 yen (~ INR 14.20 lakh) for 2WD variant and 2,131,800 yen (~ INR 15.09 lakh) for 4WD variant.

Design & features

Although Solio Bandit has a boxy appearance, its design and styling has ensured that the car is still appealing to the eyes. Some key features include prominent front grille with thick chrome borders, sleek LED headlamps and DRLs, large front bumper, round fog lamps, prominent shoulder line, trendy alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars, and vertically placed LED tail lights.

The front of the car looks very similar to the MG Hector on sale in India. Solio Bandit is available in a wide range of monotone and dual tone colour options.

Talking about interiors, the MPV comes in a dual-tone theme. The choice of colours varies depending on the variant. Interiors are designed to offer optimal space, comfort and convenience to front as well as rear passengers.

Some key features include fully automatic air conditioner, 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, 6 speaker audio system, keyless entry, USB charging port, power steering, sliding doors, driver / passenger seat heater and rear heater duct. The car also has a number of intelligently placed utility spaces.

Both front and rear seats are fully adjustable and can be used in a variety of ways. For example, it can be used to increase storage space or to convert the seats into a comfy bed.

In terms of safety, the MPV gets driver and passenger SRS airbags, SRS curtain airbags, lane deviation warning system, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors, head-up display, ESP, ABS with EBD, front ventilated disc brake, hill hold control, 360° view camera, security alarm system, engine immobilizer, and emergency puncture repair kit.

Engine & transmission

Powering new Suzuki Solio Bandit is a mild hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.2 litre gasoline engine and a DC synchronous motor. The gasoline engine is capable of generating 91 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 118 Nm of max torque at 4,400 rpm. It is mated to a CVT unit. The electric motor generates 3.1 ps power and 50 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain has been equipped with a new idling stop system that helps improve fuel efficiency. In this system, the engine stops automatically when the user applies the brake pedal and speed drops below 13 kmph. The engine starts automatically when the acceleration pedal is engaged. The engine is restarted via the ISG starter motor, which ensures quiet and smooth restart.

New Solio Bandit has three riding modes – Urban, Suburban and Highway. Respective fuel efficiency for 2WD variant is 16.2 kmpl, 20.2 kmpl, and 21.10 kmpl. The numbers are 15.3 kmpl, 18.9 kmpl, and 19.8 kmpl for the 4WD variant.