2021 Tata Car Prices New Vs Old – Nexon, Harrier, Tiago, Tigor

The latest hike in prices is attributed to rise in input cost and cost of materials such as steel and precious metal

Tata Motors recently announced a price hike on all its passenger vehicle models of up to Rs 26,000 which came into effect from 22 January 2021. The price hike varied from model to model and variant to variant. The company already announced an increment in prices of its commercial vehicles earlier last month.

The company has cited the increase in cost of materials such as precious metal, steel, and semiconductors as the primary reasons for hike in prices. Other reasons for increment in prices included a rise in input cost, transportation cost and salary revisions of employees in the company.

Tiago, Tigor Price Hike

Tata’s entry-level product Tiago witnessed a price hike worth up to Rs 15,000. Interestingly, the hatchback’s lower variants XE and XM witnessed the highest increase in prices. The top-spec XZ Plus Dual-tone and its corresponding AMT variant witnessed a price hike of Rs 8000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Tiago is now offered at a starting price of Rs 4.85 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.84 lakh for the top-spec dual-tone AMT variant.

Tiago’s sibling- Tigor witnessed a price hike in a range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000. The subcompact sedan is now offered at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.63 lakh for the top-spec XZA+ trim.

Altroz Price Hike

Tata Motors’ premium hatchback Atlroz also witnessed a fair hike in its prices ranging from as low as Rs 5,000 to as high as Rs 25,000. Additionally, the homegrown brand now offers a turbocharged petrol engine in Altroz’s lineup which starts at Rs 7.73 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.85 lakh.

Overall, the premium hatch is now retailed at a range of Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh. Altroz is yet to receive an automatic transmission as an option.

Nexon & Harrier Price Hike

The manufacturer’s highest-selling product Nexon recorded an increment of prices ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000. The subcompact UV is now offered at a starting price of Rs 7.10 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.80 lakh.

Tata Motors’ mid-size SUV offering, also has witnessed a considerable hike in its ex-showroom prices. Harrier is now retailed at prices starting from Rs 13.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.45 lakh after registering a hike in the range of Rs 9,000 to Rs 26,000.

The brand will soon launch its flagship three-row SUV, Safari on 26 January. The SUV is essentially a seven-seater derivative of Harrier and will compete against the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.