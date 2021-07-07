2021 Tata Dark Editions Launched – Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, Nexon Electric

Apart from launching new Dark Edition models of Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz, Tata Motors has updated the existing Harrier Dark Edition model

After witnessing an immense success of Harrier Dark Edition, Tata Motors has now introduced similar Dark Edition models of Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz. All these models sport a similar all-black exterior theme as the flagship trim of the midsize trim.

Bookings of the cars have already commenced and units of the special edition model have started reaching dealerships across the country. Like Harrier, Dark Edition models of Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV have been painted in a black colour scheme with a glossy treatment and have been offered at starting prices of Rs. 8.71 lakh, Rs 10.40 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

Exterior Updates

Nexon and Altroz are both highest-selling models for Tata Motors and strong sellers in their respective segments of subcompact UV and premium hatchback. Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric car in India.

The glossy black finish on the exterior body panels help enhance the premium appeal of Dark Edition models. On all these models, the front radiator grille and air intake vents on the lower bumper also receive a blacked-out treatment with dark grey inserts.

These dark grey inserts could also be found on the boot and below window line. A contrast grey finish is further added to the front and rear bash plates giving it a sporty appeal. Similar to Harrier, Dark Edition trims of models mentioned above flaunt a chrome badge with the letters ‘DARK’ on front fenders. In addition, all cars get bold chrome lettering spread wide across their tailgates.

Premium appeal of the car is further accentuated by 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Nexon EV also carries forward a similar exterior theme but retains some of the blue coloured elements seen on the regular variants.

Interior Updates

Like the exterior, the interior of the cabin of all Dark Edition models wear a Granite Black interior theme with a glossy black finish for the centre applique. The leatherette upholstery with deep Blue Tri-arrow perforations and deco blue stitching further add a nice contrast to the cabin. The front headrests feature Dark embroidery whereas the mid-panel of the dashboard gets a piano black finish. The centre console now houses a darkened branding unlike the chrome version in the regular variants.

Updated Harrier Dark Edition

Along with the new additions, Harrier Dark Edition has also been updated. The special variant of the mid-size SUV wears a new Oberon black colour with a tinge of deep blue on its exterior. It rolls on larger 18-inch Blackstone Alloys which complement its sporty stance. Rest of the cosmetic updates in Harrier Dark Edition are in line with its smaller Dark Edition siblings. The all-black Harrier is now offered at a starting price of Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Harrier Dark Edition has been made available in three trims XT+, XZ+ and XZA+ whereas Nexon Dark Edition is offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variant of both in both petrol & diesel fuel options. All-black models of Atroz and Nexon EV are available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants.