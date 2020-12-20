2021 Tata Gravitas SUV Rear Spied Undisguised For First Time

Tata Gravitas is based on the same OMEGA platform as Harrier

A seven-seater version of Tata Harrier has been on the cards for a long time. The SUV was officially revealed by Tata Motors at this year’s Auto Expo held in February where its production name- Gravitas was officially revealed. Along with this, the company also released a TV commercial which made everyone think that its launch might be around the corner.

In fact, its launch was initially slated for April this year, however, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdowns forced Tata Motors to change its plan. The launch was then postponed to the festive season of 2021. However, the festive season is on its way out and there are still no signs of Gravitas.

It is expected that the MG Hector Plus rival will now launch in early 2021 which means in the last quarter of the current fiscal year 2020-21. The SUV has been spied testing on numerous occasions. It has even been spied on test in Italy, along with MG Hector.

But all this while, it was spotted wearing camouflage. Now, its first ever photo without any camouflage has been leaked online. Hat tip to Tushar for sharing this photo on Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group.

Design & Features

As already mentioned, Gravitas is a seven-seater derivative of Tata’s mid-size SUV Harrier. It is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than its smaller sibling even though both SUVs share the same wheelbase of 2,741mm. Up to the B-pillar, Gravitas is almost identical to Harrier. Beyond this, the former has a uniquely designed rear end with a stepped-up roof and longer rear overhang to accommodate a third row of passengers.

Additionally, it also receives a new set of unique alloy wheel designs and colour options to choose from. Most importantly it is based on the same OMEGA platform as that of Harrier. Inside the cabin, the Gravitas is expected to feature a slightly redesigned dashboard and layout. Some of the notable highlights will include ivory coloured upholstery for the seats, door pads and an electronic parking brake with a hold function. Rest of the attributes are expected to remain identical to Harrier.

Powertrain & Expected Price

Coming to its powertrain, it will be powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine which produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Upon its launch, Gravitas will compete against the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta. It is likely to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from this, Tata Motors will also launch an entry-level subcompact SUV called HBX later next year which will be placed below Nexon.