2021 Tata HBX Launch Will Help Increase PV Market Share To 10% – Tata Motors

Tata Motors Aims To Increase Market Share To 10% With Launch Of HBX Small UV

With growing aspirations for SUV experience in the budget of a small car, we have seen new products being launched such as Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Tata Motors will also be entering this fast growing segment with HBX small SUV, which is expected to be launched later this year.

Maruti S-Presso has already become one of the bestselling cars, something that Tata HBX will be aiming to replicate. HBX will take on other rivals as well such as Mahindra KUV100. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 5 lakh. Thanks to this, Tata aims to increase their market share to 10%, reports Times of India. Their current PV market share in India is about 6-7%.

HBX – The Smallest UV From Tata

Just yesterday, Tata launched their biggest SUV. Now, they are getting ready to launch their smallest UV. It may be recalled that Tata HBX was earlier referred to as H2X or Hornbill. It was unveiled for the first time as H2X concept at Geneva International Motor Show 2019.

With the new name, HBX was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo. It was presented in an off-road format, complete with roof rack, spare wheel, and knobby tyres. However, when launched, Tata HBX will have the usual character of an urban car with front wheel drive.

From the outside, Tata HBX carries with it all the typical features of a SUV. There’s the sculpted bonnet, large headlamps, prominent front and rear bumper, body cladding, large alloy wheels and higher ground clearance.

The overall design is inspired by a rhinoceros, which is known for its tough exteriors, brute force and rugged features. Rhino icons could be seen on the seats and side window glass of the model that was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo.

Talking about the interiors, the design elements seem to have been borrowed from Altroz. Things that immediately grab your attention include the freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, leather wrapped steering wheels with mounted controls, classic air vents with brown accents, and semi digital instrument cluster. The car comes with electrically foldable ORVMs and automatic climate control.

Tata HBX Engine

Powering Tata HBX could be the same engine as used on Tiago. This includes 1.2 liter petrol 3 cylinder motor that generates 84 bhp and 113 Nm. Transmission is taken care by a 5 speed manual gearbox. AMT option will also be on offer.

Just like Altroz, Tata HBX also utilizes the advanced and versatile ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. As ALFA can support multiple powertrains, Tata HBX could be launched in an all-electric format in the future. If that becomes a reality, Tata HBX could be one of the most competitively priced electric vehicles in the Indian market.