2021 Tata HBX Micro UV Spied In Blue Colour – Production Ready

After the launch of new Safari earlier this year, Tata Motors is now getting ready to launch their smallest UV offering

Upcoming Tata HBX micro SUV was showcased in near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year. It was scheduled to launch in India in January 2021. But that has not happened due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the last few months, Tata has been aggressively testing the HBX across India. The micro SUV has been spotted in major cities as well as highways and even in the mountains of Leh, Ladakh region. The latest spy shot of the UV have been clicked inside the plant and give a clearer view of its exterior.

Close-to-production version of Tata HBX

The model spied sported a similar silhouette that was seen on its concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. It was spied with dual tone alloys, split headlamps inspired from the Harrier / Safari. It sports a unique front grille, prominent wheel arches and faux front and rear skid plates to enhance its SUV stance.

The production version of Tata HBX will be positioned on the ALFA platform that also underpins the Altroz. In terms of dimensions, the Tata HBX concept was 3,840mm in length, 1,822mm in width and 1,635mm in height with a 2,450mm long wheelbase. Production version is expected to feature similar dimensions.

Interiors

The interiors will receive a flat-bottom steering wheel as is also seen in existing Tata cars. It will also sport a floating infotainment system, semi-digital 7 inch instrument cluster and a Harman sound system. It is expected to get best in class interior space. Other features on offer will include Auto AC, connectivity via Apple Carplay and Android Auto, etc.

Keyless entry and push button start will also be a part of its features while Tata HBX safety equipment, will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Speaking about safety rating, Tata is aiming to get a 5 star safety rating for the HBX.

Petrol Engine from Tiago

Tata HBX will borrow its petrol engine from the Tiago. This 1.2 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 84 hp power and 113 Nm torque. 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox options are what are expected to be seen on the Tata HBX. Tata Motors could also introduce an all electric version of the HBX, sometime next year.

Tata HBX is expected to be launched around Diwali 2021. It could be priced between Rs.5.5-8 lakhs so as to compete with the likes of Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and the upcoming Citroen CC21.

Source