2021 Tata Hexa BS6 Spied Testing In Pune – Launch Expected Next Year

Tata Hexa was expected to be launched sometime later this year but the company’s plans went haywire with the outbreak of Covid-19

Hexa is no longer part of Tata Motors lineup. The SUV was discontinued earlier this year when the stricter BS6 emission norms kicked in. The seven-seater SUV though isn’t out of Tata Motors’ scheme and is eyeing to make a return to the Indian market.

It was showcased at this year’s AutoExpo in a different avatar with a prefix from an iconic moniker ‘Safari’ and managed to grab quite a few eyeballs. Now, Hexa has been spotted testing on the road which suggests that the company might be bringing it back sooner rather than later.

Off late, there were no major developments regarding Hexa. All focus lately has shifted to Tata Motors’ upcoming launches in the seven-seater Gravitas and entry-level HBX. However, Youtube channel SP Auto Tech has managed to spot the test mule of the Hexa BS6 near company plant in Pune. Being tested sans any sort of camouflage, the model flaunted a ‘4×4’ badge.

Design

Going by the video, there are no apparent changes in design. The trim level spotted testing is the base 4×4 variant, i.e., XMA 4×4 which runs on steel wheels. Higher variants of the SUV come with dual-tone alloy wheels. One of the first cars to be designed under Tata’s IMPACT design philosophy, it features bi-LED projector headlamps with generous amounts of chrome all around its bodywork.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

The major update will be under its hood which will now meet the stricter BS6 emission norms. It is expected to draw power from the same 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. In its BS4 iteration, this engine kicked out 154 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque in its higher variants whereas in the lower variants it produced 140 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.

Hexa came with three gearbox options including a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. As mentioned before, an option for a 4×4 drivetrain will also be made available.

Safari Edition

However, the variant which will generate the most buzz is surely the Safari Edition. With a camouflage green colour, matching roof rails and contrasting roof rails it surely appeals to audiences looking for a lifestyle-oriented off-roader in a seven-seater format. Interior too has been revised with new upholstery and a safari badging on driver’s side of the dashboard. We can expect it to be launched sometime next year.

A similar model has recently been introduced in the Harrier range called Harrier Camo Edition. Based on the XT variant, this model comes with a CAMO badging and the chrome elements on the standard model replaced by all-black components. It is offered at a starting price of Rs 16.5 lakh (ex-showroom).