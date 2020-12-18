2021 Tata Nexon Spied Testing In Pune – Is It DCT Automatic Petrol?

Upon its launch, Nexon DCT will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue DCT and Kia Sonet DCT

Tata Nexon is one of the more popular subcompact UVs in its segment. However, with recent launches of Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite, competition in the sub-4 metre SUV has intensified quite a notch higher. For Nexon to remain in the frame, Tata has to offer more in its subcompact UV.

Recently, the SUV was spotted testing in Pune with an RDE (Real Driving Emission Setup) by automotive enthusiast Sidharth Bandewar and a video of the same has been posted on social media. Though it is not confirmed, this might be the DCT variant of Nexon which Tata Motors is planning to launch next year.

Altroz, Nexon likely to share DCT setup

As we already know, Tata Motors is intending to launch a DCT gearbox on the Altroz which will be made available on its turbo variant. This same setup is likely to be utilised for Nexon as well.

The gearbox in question is a wet clutch type and will be sourced from Belgian automotive components manufacturer Punch. The gear-shifter on the wet clutch DCT unit will be supplied by Lumax. Below is the spy video of 2021 Tata Nexon DCT petrol automatic. Hat tip to Cruiser Control for sharing the update.

Powertrain Options

Nexon is already offered with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron turbo petrol engine which puts out 119 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It also has the option of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel mill which produces 109 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both units are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox. Although AMT gives the driver the convenience of an automatic, it does have its fair share of limitations.

Benefits of DCT over AMT gearbox

For starters, there is always a jerk when shifting at higher revolutions. The gear shift itself isn’t the smoothest. Also, turbo lag is felt more on this semi-automatic type of gearbox. On the other hand, DCT gearboxes are quick and smooth shifters, shift responses face less jerk and it can envelop the turbo lag of the motor to a great extent.

However, Tata Motors is not likely to replace the AMT variants in Nexon’s lineup. In fact, DCT variants are likely to be offered on the higher-spec trims only while lower-spec trims will continue to offer an AMT transmission. For those seeking a spirited driving performance and convenience of an automatic can opt for the DCT variants whereas those seeking convenience of automatic at an affordable cost can go for an AMT variant.

Expect Tata Nexon DCT to be priced at a premium of Rs 1-1.5 lakh over the corresponding manual variants. Top petrol manual could cost about Rs 12 lakh, ex-sh. Which is about Rs 1 lakh cheaper than Kia Sonet DCT petrol turbo top variant.