The new 2021 Tata Safari SUV is at all company dealerships and bookings open for an amount of Rs. 30,000

Tata’s new Safari SUV will launch in India on 22nd Feb 2021. Ahead of that, the SUV has started moving into showrooms, test drives have commenced and bookings have opened at a down payment of Rs.30,000.

Detailed in a walkaround video by MRD CARS, is the top spec variant of the new Safari. This company’s flagship SUV which will be offered in variants of XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. It borrows heavily from the Tata Harrier but will receive 6 and 7 seater configurations though it will be powered by the same 2.0 liter diesel engine that powers the Harrier.

Exteriors and Interiors

As has been detailed in the walk around video, this three row version of the Tata Harrier borrows heavily from the latter in terms of its bi-xenon head lamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps and also sits on the same 18” wheels as seen on the Harrier.

The new Safari sports a new front grille in a more attractive tri-arrow design. Black finished ORVMs offer a good rear view and door handles are finished in chrome. On the sides, special gun metal detailing is seen and at the rear, spoiler, antenna, wiper and reverse camera and an upright tailgate are seen along with revised tail lamps.

2021 Tata Safari is based on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Architecture), sourced from Land Rover D8 architecture. It is 63mm longer than Harrier – which is less than the width of iPhone 12 Mini. 2021 Safari is 4,661 mm long, 1,894 mm wide, 1,786 mm tall, with a 2,741 mm long wheelbase.

Stepping into the interiors, this three row SUV in 6 and 7 seater configuration is seen with soft padding on doors with door light and storage space for bottles. It gets captain seats for 6 seater versions and bench seat in its 7 seater counterpart.

Depending on variant, the dashboard is in a similar design to that seen on the Harrier. It sports an 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7 colour TFT display with a semi digital instrument cluster and steering mounted controls. Wireless charger is not on offer.

9-JBL speakers with a subwoofer and amplifier, a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support are also seen on its interiors. Safety equipment includes curtain and side airbags, hill descent control, electronic parking brake with auto hold and corner stability control are all seen in the 2021 Tata Safari.

Tata Safari Engine Specs

The new Safari will be powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that also powers the Harrier. This Kryotec diesel engine offers 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque and gets mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic.

No price details have been revealed as on date but reports indicate that it could be priced from Rs.15 lakhs onwards, commanding a premium of Rs.1 lakh over the Harrier. It will enter a segment currently dominated by other 3 row SUVs such as the MG Hector Plus and the current Mahindra XUV500. It will soon face further competition from the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Creta 7 seater.