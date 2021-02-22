Tata Safari Launch Price Rs 14.7 Lakh – New Reclaim Your LIFE TVC Ver 2.0

Unlike the earlier Tata Safari, this new model will be not be offered with 4×4 or AWD system but exclusively as a FWD SUV

The SUV segment in India is bursting at the seams. Every automaker in India is offering at least one or in some cases quite a few models in this segment and at affordable prices so as to attract the attention of the Indian buyer.

Even as the new 2021 Tata Safari has made its re-entry into this segment today, it be recalled that its earlier counterpart had ruled the sector ever since it was first launched in 1998. The Safari was updated in 2005 and was known as the Safari Dicor while in 2012, the facelift model came in as the Safari Storme. It was, however, discontinued in December 2019 prior to BS6 emission standards coming into effect.

The company now brings back the Tata Safari. Bookings have opened at Rs.30,000 from 4th Feb. Prices start from Rs 14.69 lakh for the base manual variant and goes all the way to Rs 21.45 lakh for the top of the line automatic variant. All prices are ex-sh and introductory. Detailed price list of new 2021 Tata Safari can be seen below.

2021 Tata Safari Prices

Tata Safari, unlike its earlier counterpart, will not be offered in a 4×4 or AWD system, but exclusively as a FWD SUV. It will be based on the D8 platform from Land Rover that also forms the base for the Harrier while the new Safari will be able to accommodate 6-7 passengers depending on model.

Safari is now the company’s flagship SUV. It will be offered in 6 variants of XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. The SUV will be seen with Tata’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy and will measure 4,661mm in length, 1,894mm in width and 1,786mm in height with a 2,741mm long wheelbase.

The new Safari will receive a massive chrome finished front grille, LED headlamps and projector lamps and wrap around LED tail lamps. It will receive flared wheel arches, dual tone alloy wheels and a stepped up roof. Gloss black finish in tail gate, roof rails and a roof mounted spoiler will also be among its exterior features.

Interiors are finished in an Oyster White paint scheme with ash wood finish on the dashboard. It will sport a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver seat with lumbar support, steering mounted controls and ambient lighting. It will receive rear AC vents, captain seats for its 6 seater variant and a bench seat for the 7 seater option. You can also watch the new Tata Safari Reclaim Your Life Ver 2.0 TVC below, skip to the -12.0 minute mark.

2021 Tata Safari Features

Infotainment will be via an 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with iRA connected car technology, and a 7 inch TFT display with a semi digital instrument panel.

2021 Safari will also receive JBL audio system with speakers with sub-woofer and amplifier. Safety will be via curtain and side air bags, electronic parking brake, cornering stability and hill descent control.

The 2021 Tata Safari will share its engine lineup with the Harrier. This BS6 compliant, Fiat sourced 2.0 liter turbo charged diesel engine offers 168 hp power and 350 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic torque converter options.